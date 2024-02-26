What Patriots fans should know prior to the NFL Scouting Combine

More and more coaches are skipping the combine, with Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, the L.A. Rams’ Sean McVay, and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan among the growing number expected to stay home this year. The Patriots, however, will be well-represented, as de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo are both set to be on site.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week in Indianapolis. Here’s what you need to know ahead of an important step in the pre-draft process.

Wolf is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in his first public comments since taking on additional responsibilities within the front office. Bill Belichick rarely spoke at the combine during his tenure as coach and general manager, last doing so in 2014. Wolf’s availability will be a welcome change.

Advertisement

2. Not all of the top prospects will be participating.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Multiple projected first-round picks have opted to forgo testing and drills at the combine, instead waiting until their Pro Days to work out in front of teams.

USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels, two of the top quarterback options, both will not participate in workouts Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will still be in Indianapolis for interviews and informal meetings. Each club is allowed to schedule 45 formal, 18-minute interviews with prospects at the combine.

Williams is expected to be out of reach for the Patriots at No. 3 overall, but Daniels, along with UNC’s Drake Maye, are considered possibilities.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, and Oregon’s Bo Nix, all in the second tier of quarterbacks, are expected to throw. Penix’s medical evaluation in particular is of interest, given his extensive injury history.

As for non-quarterback prospects, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers also do not plan to test at the combine. Harrison’s Pro Day participation is uncertain, while Nabers will join Daniels on March 27 at LSU.

Advertisement

Michael Onwenu has played every position along the Patriots line except center. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

3. The franchise tag deadline is looming.

The deadline for teams to utilize the franchise tag is 4 p.m. on March 5.

The Patriots have two players to watch: safety Kyle Dugger and offensive lineman Michael Onwenu. The 2024 tag values, which are determined by position, would be $17.123 million for Dugger and $20.985 million for Onwenu.

Given the breadth of New England’s needs on offense — and amount of salary cap space — signing Onwenu to a multi-year extension would be prudent. The 2020 sixth-round pick has proven his value at both guard and tackle over the past four seasons. If the Patriots do not retain Onwenu, then they will be on the market for two starting-caliber tackles because 30-year-old Trent Brown is set to become a free agent.

Elsewhere across the league, Cincinnati franchise tagged Tee Higgins, which takes the top wide receiver free agent off the board.

4. Conversations about pending free agents will take place.

Not only will the Patriots make progress on their evaluations of draft prospects, but they will also have the opportunity to speak to agents representing their pending free agents.

In addition to Onwenu and Dugger, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne; running back Ezekiel Elliott; tight ends Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown; defensive back Myles Bryant; and linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche are notable names slated to become unrestricted free agents.

Advertisement

The Patriots have no tight ends under contract, so Henry seems like a strong candidate to return given his leadership and production. The same goes for Brown, given his cost and versatility as a blocker. Cases also could be made for Bourne and Elliott, but both are expected to test the open market.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.