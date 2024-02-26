Alex Cora confirms Red Sox conversations with Jordan Montgomery, but terms it merely ‘part of the process’

On Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora happily confirmed reports that the Sox met with lefthander Jordan Montgomery over video. But that meeting was more than two weeks ago.

It only takes one phone call. But apparently not one Zoom.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With Cody Bellinger returning to the Cubs, is Scott Boras ready to make a deal for his other high-profile free agent clients?

“I’m not going to get into specifics,” Cora said. “It’s part of the process … We’ve been doing that with a lot of [free agents].”

An industry source said the Sox have maintained their interest in Montgomery, but to date, it has been more keeping in touch with Boras to monitor what it would take to sign the 31-year-old lefthander.

Advertisement

Cora acknowledged the Sox would like to improve their rotation.

“We’re working hard towards that,” he said. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. But we’ve been working hard the whole offseason. It’s not a lack of trying, I’m telling you. A lot of meetings; a lot of conversations.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re still engaged with position players, with pitchers. We’re trying to improve if there’s an opportunity to do that.”

The Sox have added only one starter since last season’s mound meltdown, righthander Lucas Giolito.

Montgomery was 10-11 with a 3.20 earned run average over 32 starts for the Cardinals and Rangers last season. He had a 2.90 ERA in six playoff appearances as Texas won its first World Series.

The Sox were in the mix for righthanded hitting first baseman Garrett Cooper, who took a minor-league deal with the Cubs.

Tourist trip

Brayan Bello will travel with the Red Sox to his native Dominican Republic for the two-game exhibition series against Tampa Bay on March 9-10, but he won’t take the mound because it won’t be his turn. The righthander is lined up to pitch the first or second game of the season and the Sox don’t want to adjust his schedule because of the trip.

Advertisement

“I had a conversation with him. Just stay the course,” Cora said. “He wants to pitch so bad at Quisqueya Stadium, but it’s not going to happen.

“He understands. He’ll go with us and obviously see his family and all that stuff. He’ll throw a bullpen over there and enjoy the festivities. Those two days there should be fun.”

Hit the road

The Sox play their next two games on the east coast of Florida. They face the Cardinals in Jupiter on Tuesday and the Nationals in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

Director of team travel Mark Cacciatore will have his hands full. One group of players will be on the roster for both games and spend Monday night in a hotel along with Cora and some of the coaches.

That unit will include Wilyer Abreu, Bobby Dalbec, Ceddanne Rafaela, Pablo Reyes, and Enmanuel Valdez.

Another group will just go to the Cardinals game, and a third group will just face the Nationals. It’s a 2½-hour bus trip each way.

Kutter Crawford is scheduled to start on Tuesday, with Josh Winckowski on Wednesday. Garrett Whitlock would then face the Tigers back in Fort Myers on Thursday.

Tyler O'Neill, shown earlier in spring training, has been turning heads with his play in the outfield. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

O’Neill impresses

Tyler O’Neill was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored in a 7-6 victory against the Phillies, but what caught Cora’s eye was his play in left field. “He moves,” the manager said. “It’s a different outfielder. He moves fast and he brings an edge to the lineup.” … Triston Casas remains out with the flu. He has yet to play in a game. “He’s OK but he’s not feeling great,” Cora said … Connor Wong (elbow) and Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) will start their throwing programs in the next few days. Jarren Duran (left big toe) is scheduled to play in his first game on Friday. “Things are trending in the right direction with those three guys,” Cora said … Liam Hendriks played catch before the game and was throwing the ball with some zip. He’s still in the early stages of coming back from Tommy John surgery, but looks comfortable letting the ball go … Trevor Story and new third base coach Kyle Hudson had a bit of a stumble in the third inning. Story took a hard turn around the base on a ball that was deflected, and was thrown out going back to the bag. That’s why they have spring training, as the coaches always say … Kody Clemens, son of the Rocket, started at third for the Phillies and was 0 for 3. The younger Clemens appeared in 19 games for Philadelphia last season.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.