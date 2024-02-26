Monday’s spring training report: Red Sox erase deficit and walk off Phillies

BREAKDOWN: Down, 6-3, the Sox scored two runs each in the eighth and ninth innings for a walk-off victory. The Sox struck fast in the ninth. Christian Koss walked, Connor Wong was hit by a pitch, and Nick Yorke singled to load the bases. Chase Meidroth singled to score Koss and, after a double play, Yorke scored on a wild pitch to win the game. The teams used 18 pitchers, who walked 15. The crowd of 8,938 was not a sellout.

NEXT: The Sox play the Cardinals in Jupiter at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Kutter Crawford is the scheduled starter, with Brandon Walter, Isaiah Campbell, and Justin Slaten to follow. The Cardinals are planning to start Sonny Gray.

