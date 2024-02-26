Tanner Houck simply thinking smooth in his latest push for a spot in the Red Sox rotation

“We haven’t gotten to that point [of deciding to use six starters], but we have to protect our guys,” manager Alex Cora said. “Probably at some point we’ll have to.”

The reality is the Sox open the season with 23 games in 25 days in five cities, and it’s unlikely they will lean on five pitchers to make all of those starts.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The assumption is Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, two very good friends, are fighting it out for the last spot in the Red Sox rotation.

In other words, the Sox may not necessarily use a six-man rotation out of the gate, but could work an extra starter into the rotation a time or two during the first month depending on how hard the rotation works.

The plan will be to build up both Houck and Whitlock to five-plus innings, so they’ll be available in any role once the season starts.

“That’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” Cora said.

Houck took his first steps in that process when he threw two perfect innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. There were three groundouts, two infield pop-ups, and one line drive to left field by Edmundo Sosa that was snapped up by Tyler O’Neill.

“We played good defense behind him,” Cora said after a 7-6 victory. “That’s what it’s going to take with him. He can pound that sinker down to righties and we have to make plays.”

Houck said his slider was “iffy,” but he commanded all his other pitches, throwing 15 of 21 for strikes in all.

“Keep building on that,” he said.

Houck had a 2023 season he’d just as soon forget. He was still recovering from back surgery when spring training started, had a 5.23 earned run average through 12 starts, then was hit in the face by a line drive during a game against the Yankees on June 16.

Houck needed surgery and didn’t return until Aug. 22. He made eight more starts, but finished the year 6-10 with a 5.01 ERA.

Houck thought he had fully recovered from the back surgery in spring training last year, but realized later he was still “fighting some stuff” early in the season.

Cora saw the difference in how his motion wasn’t as direct to the plate. Houck threw fewer quality strikes as a result.

The offseason this year was normal, and Houck said the physical and psychological aspects of pitching have been much better this time since he arrived in camp.

His focus has been keeping the upper half of his body still as he goes into his motion, with his left shoulder pointed at the plate. Houck described it like aiming a gun or a bow and arrow.

“Keep my head still going towards home plate, smooth all the way through, and at the last second get violent with it,” Houck said.

The Sox also are hoping for an uptick in velocity. Houck showed that in his bullpen sessions leading up to Monday’s start, less so in the actual game. He attributed that to being more cognizant of his mechanics.

“I try and stay away from looking at [velocity],” he said. “I’ll get in my head about that and think I need to try and throw harder and start overthrowing. I know if I stay smooth, smooth is quick. So as long as I stay on that path, I’ll like where the velo is at.”

Still, the Sox want to see a little more pop from the fastball.

“If his velo goes up, then it’s going to be fun to watch,” Cora said. “Because that slider is really good.”

Houck understands he has to earn a spot in the rotation. That or he becomes a part-time starter and long reliever.

“Make it a hard decision on them,” he said. “That’s all we can do and it’s the best thing we can do.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.