UMass reportedly will join the Mid-American Conference beginning in 2025-26

The Mid-American Conference board voted Monday to add UMass as a full member, beginning with the 2025-26 academic year, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person said the school is expected to accept after weeks of talks between the parties.

UMass has been competing primarily as a member of the Atlantic 10 since the conference was formed in 1976 (first as the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League, then as the Eastern Athletic Association until 1982). Its hockey team is a member of Hockey East, while its football team is independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Football joined the MAC to play at the FBS level in 2012. In March 2014, the MAC and UMass announced an agreement for the Minutemen to leave the conference after the 2015 season, with the university declining to become a full member. From 2012-15, UMass went 8-40 in football in the MAC and 16-72 since as an independent.