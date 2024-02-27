At the Boston Public Library, a literary debate 100 years in the making

All three of these legendary authors are, of course, deceased, but their deep literary footprints are still felt in the present day. At the Boston Public Library, that influence will be celebrated at the Hundred-Year Retroactive Book Award of 1924 debate. Hosted by the Associates of the Boston Public Library and emceed by Boston radio host Kennedy Elsey, three presenters will give their arguments as to why their book of choice — “ A Passage to India ,” “ Billy Budd ,” or “ The Gift of Black Folk ” — has had the most lasting cultural impact. Audience members will then vote for a winner via an online link.

On March 6, get ready to see W.E.B. Du Bois, Herman Melville, and E.M. Forster go head to head.

According to Dr. Lisa Fagin Davis, chair of the Hundred-Year Retroactive Book Award Committee, the Associates Board settled on these books because they are still part of the literary zeitgeist today, and address an array of social issues.

“These three books were not only representative of some of the best work to come to light in 1924,” she said, “but were also really relevant to the conversations that are happening today around issues of colonialism and thinking about diversity in literature and in society.”

This year’s bill of authors involves a greater cultural mix than in years past.

“We tried to end up with diversity of authors,” Davis said. “When you get into the 1920s, that’s when the Harlem Renaissance is really beginning to take off. So we have more and more authors of color who have written books.”

Boston Globe columnist and host of "Love Letters" Meredith Goldstein presenting "Etiquette in Society, in Business, in Politics and at Home" by Emily Post at the 2022 debate. Allan Dines

The “debate” itself is billed as lighthearted; the speaking portions, delivered by professors, journalists, or other experts who are well-versed in their chosen author’s catalog, are meant to extol the values of their book and explain why the work or author has endured in the literary world. This year’s presenters are Paul B. Armstrong, Richard Deming, and Paula C. Austin, who will be defending Forster, Melville, and Du Bois, respectively.

“I think it’s really wonderful having these experts come and, in a pretty small amount of time, explain to our audience why they have devoted their life to this author or this book,” said Davis. “It makes you want to go out and read the book if someone’s done their job right.”

The event also features an audience Q&A, where things occasionally get more spirited.

“People ask challenging questions,” she said. “Of course, [the experts] are quite vehement about why their book is the best one that was published that year.”

The books in this year’s debate and past ones are featured at the Boston Public Library, including first editions. Davis views the debate not just as a lively event but also an opportunity to educate the public on the collection work the library does, and its accessibility.

“The collections of the Boston Public Library belong to the citizens of Boston,” she said. “Anyone can go into special collections and request to see something.”

Davis is looking forward to this year’s event, in part because she can’t decide which book she thinks should win, but also because it spotlights older works.

“I think it’s really important that we remember and acknowledge the important work that has been done previously that we can enjoy today.”

The Hundred-Year Retroactive Book Award of 1924 will be held March 6 in Rabb Hall at the Boston Public Library Central Branch, 700 Boylston St. A reception at the Newsfeed Cafe will follow. Tickets are free. For more information, including how to livestream the event, visit associatesbpl.org.





Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.