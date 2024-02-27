In ‘Golda’s Balcony,’ the Israeli prime minister in crisis in 1973

That’s especially true when an actor portrays a person whose career unfolded within the living memory of at least part of the audience.

Solo performance requires a particular brand of artistry. Talent alone isn’t enough. A certain audacity is also required.

When they played Mark Twain and Emily Dickinson onstage, Hal Holbrook and Julie Harris didn’t have to be overly concerned about verisimilitude. But when it comes to a figure like the storied Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, the subject of William Gibson’s “Golda’s Balcony,” many of us have vivid mental images.

Gibson confronted that challenge head-on, beginning his one-act play with these tart words to the audience from the actress playing Meir: “No wigs, no swollen leg, no false noses. Use your imagination.” That amounts to a green light for performers to focus on Meir’s essence, on her anguish and resolve and complicated humanity.

Meir has become a signature part and a career cornerstone for Annette Miller, who originated the role in 2002 at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox and played her again there last summer.

Now Boston audiences have a chance to see this splendid actress in the company’s production of “Golda’s Balcony” at the Emerson Paramount Center. This staging — helmed by the original director, Daniel Gidron — is taking place in the grimmest context imaginable: the Israel-Hamas war.

It’s no surprise but nonetheless impressive that Miller inhabits Meir so persuasively and so movingly. She clearly knows her character on a level deeper than mimicry or mannerism, at that place where psychology lives.

However, the performance last Saturday night was marred by stretches when Miller was simply not audible enough — a particular problem in a solo show, obviously.

I was seated only six or seven rows back in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, but I found it frustratingly hard to hear Miller at times. (I checked with my twentysomething companion, and he said he, too, found audibility to be an issue.)

This is a fixable problem, of course, a simple matter of Miller projecting more forcefully as she gets used to the Jackie Liebergott space, which is larger than most Black Box theaters. Then, presumably, she’ll be able to more fully draw on the built-in strengths of the well-structured, well-paced play by Gibson, best-known as the author of “The Miracle Worker.”

“Golda’s Balcony” takes place on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, which began on Oct. 6, 1973, when Arab states led by Syria and Egypt launched a surprise attack on Israel. (The surprise attack on Israel by Hamas occurred 50 years and a day later, on Oct. 7, 2023.) “Half my cabinet, generals, and not one of them yesterday could smell that today it’s war?” says an exasperated Meir. Later, she would be blamed by many Israelis for the nation’s lack of preparedness.

Shakespeare & Company's production of "Golda's Balcony," stars Annette Miller Nile Scott Studios

In the play, Meir is impatient for word from the United States on the delivery of fighter jets and other military supplies promised to Israel by the Nixon administration. That excruciating waiting game is underscored in “Golda’s Balcony” by the ticking of a clock.

The crisis gives rise to what Meir calls a “terrible question”: Will Israel resort to its nuclear arsenal? “I have one message for Washington: We can strike first, and won’t,” says Meir matter-of-factly. “Can and won’t, we promise won’t.”

Although she recounts her conversations with the likes of US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and the charismatic, eyepatch-wearing Minister of Defense Moshe Dayan — as well as with her husband, Morris Meyerson — the fact that Meir is a solitary figure onstage underscores the extent to which a position of power can be a lonely place, especially when the nation you lead is enveloped in crisis.

Meir’s journey to that position was a circuitous one. Born in Kyiv, she immigrated to the United States with her family, attended school in Milwaukee, and worked as a teacher there. But she was captivated by the Zionist movement, so she and her husband moved to Palestine and lived on a kibbutz.

Meir eventually played a role in the founding of Israel in 1948, and by 1949 she had been elected to the Knesset. Appointed labor minister, she served in that role until 1956, when she was appointed foreign minister by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. She served as prime minister from 1969 to 1974 — still the only woman to serve as Israel’s head of state — and died in 1978.

Patrick Brennan’s set for “Golda’s Balcony” is simple and functional: a chair, a small side table, a desk. Located upstage are framed photos of two of Meir’s political forebears: Ben-Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel, and journalist-activist Theodor Herzl, considered the father of modern Zionism.

Those photos reinforce Meir’s understanding that she is part of an ongoing story. After all, she says at one point, “Survival is maybe a synonym for Jewish.”

GOLDA’S BALCONY

Play by William Gibson

Directed by Daniel Gidron

GOLDA'S BALCONY

Play by William Gibson

Directed by Daniel Gidron

Production by Shakespeare & Company. At Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, Emerson Paramount Center, Boston. Through March 10.









Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com.