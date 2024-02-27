Boston Fed names first vice president

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston named longtime Fed executive Karen Pennell on Tuesday as its next first vice president and chief operating officer starting in April, to take over for Kenneth Montgomery when he retires. Pennell rose through the ranks at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from 1989 through 2020, before taking on a national information technology role for the entire Fed system while remaining based in Kansas City. A Boston Fed spokesman confirmed Pennell will be moving to the Boston area for this job. As first vice president, Pennell will be the second-highest ranking executive at the Boston Fed after chief executive Susan Collins, and, among other responsibilities, will help the Boston Fed coordinate with other Fed banks across the country. Boston Fed board chair Corey Thomas, also the CEO of Rapid7, said the board’s search committee, working with headhunting firm Bridge Partners, vetted many excellent candidates and ultimately decided Pennell was ideal for the job given her technical, operations, and leadership skills. — JON CHESTO

GAMING

Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation workers

Sony will cut about 900 jobs in its PlayStation division, or about 8 percent of its global workforce, becoming the latest company in the technology and gaming sector to announce layoffs. Sony cited changes in the industry as a reason for the restructuring. The layoffs Tuesday arrive one month after Microsoft said it would cut nearly 2,000 workers after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. And Riot Games, the developer of the popular “League of Legends” multiplayer battle game, said in January that it was laying off 11 percent of its staff. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota recalling pickups due to axle problem

Toyota is recalling about 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks in the United States because a part can separate from the rear axle, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Toyota said in a statement Tuesday that welding debris left on the ends of the axles can cause some nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off. That can cause the part to separate from the axle, which can affect stability and brake performance. Toyota wouldn’t say if there have been any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Surge pricing for a burger?

Wendy’s is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers. During a conference call earlier this month, Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner said that the Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain will start testing dynamic pricing, also known as surge pricing, as early as next year. Wendy’s plans to invest about $20 million to launch digital menu boards at all of its US company-run restaurants by the end of 2025. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Famed pub razed by fire to be rebuilt

The owners of a quirky 18th century British pub bulldozed after a mysterious fire last year were ordered on Tuesday by a local council to rebuild it — and to stick to its original, lopsided dimensions. The watering hole — known as the Crooked House for its leaning walls and tilting foundation — favored by many locals in the village of Himley, central England, was gutted by a fire and subsequently demolished last August. Its demise saddened many in the village, about 130 miles northwest of London, and became the subject of a criminal investigation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Only meat can be called meat in France

French shoppers will soon be seeing a lot fewer “vegetarian steaks” in their supermarket aisles. The government issued a decree on Tuesday banning the use of terms such as “fillet,” “ribeye steak” and “spare rib” for food products that are plant-based. A total of 21 terms are included in the list, though “burger” is not. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Global economy could be headed for a soft landing

The global economy has a growing chance of pulling off a soft landing, finance chiefs said in a draft of the G-20′s closing statement at this week’s meeting in Brazil, citing faster-than-expected disinflation as one of the risks. The text isn’t final and wording is subject to intensive negotiations in Sao Paulo, before the arrival of finance ministers on Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Microsoft investment in AI to be probed by EU

Microsoft’s Mistral AI investment is set to be analyzed by the European Union’s competition watchdog at the same time that its deep ties to OpenAI Inc come under regulatory scrutiny. Mistral announced a “strategic partnership” with Microsoft on Monday that includes making the startup’s latest artificial intelligence models available to customers of Microsoft’s Azure cloud. Microsoft said the investment amounted to $16.3 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Lowe’s sees a tough year ahead

Lowe’s said its sales will fall further this year as consumers continue to hold off from sprucing up their homes amid higher mortgage rates and a drop in new construction projects. Comparable sales for the current fiscal year will be down between 2 percent and 3 percent, a slightly larger dip than analysts were expecting, the retailer said Tuesday. Lowe’s saw like-for-like sales fall 6.2 percent for the fourth quarter, though analysts were expecting an even worse performance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME APPLIANCES

Whirpool banking on smaller devices

Whirlpool Corp., the maker of KitchenAid and Maytag, is counting on its small-appliance business to help it turn around sales that have been pressured by a weak US housing market. The company is planning to introduce new fully automatic espresso makers this year as inflation-weary shoppers pull back from larger appliance upgrades. Whirlpool is also planning to fuel growth with stand-mixer attachments and other countertop fixtures, such as blenders and food processors, it said in an investor presentation Tuesday. Whirlpool’s small appliances generate higher margins than the rest of its business. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC SHOES

Puma sees a boost from the Olympics

Puma sees demand for sneakers and sports gear picking up in the second half, building on major sporting events like the European soccer championships and Summer Olympics in Paris. The German company expects to gain more momentum as it introduces new products and implements a revival plan, even as it reiterated the more subdued 2024 outlook it presented last month, according to a statement Tuesday. Sports-apparel companies have resorted to markdowns to work through large stockpiles in the past year as inflation and broader economic weakness weighed on consumers in the United States and Europe. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

You thought the housing market here was tough …

More than 1 million people applied for three units at a new apartment complex in Seoul’s Gangnam area, showing how demand for properties in the affluent area remains strong despite broader weakness in South Korea’s real estate market. The upscale apartments, called The H Firstier IPark, had formerly been a shabby, four-decade-old complex. The three units that came up for sale are particularly attractive because they are being offered at the pre-sale price of four years ago rather than the market rate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS