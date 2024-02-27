It’s high noon at the High Court for internet free speech. What’s next for social media users?

Laws enacted by Texas and Florida would forbid the biggest social media companies from engaging in viewpoint discrimination when deciding whether to block certain messages. For example, if Facebook permitted users to post messages supporting abortion, it must also allow messages opposing abortion. The state governments could file lawsuits against networks that block content in a manner the state deems unfair. The Florida law also allows lawsuits by social media users, who could win up to $100,000 in damages for each blocked message.

In a marathon oral argument lasting nearly four hours, the US Supreme Court on Monday took on a pair of cases that could eventually transform the social media landscape. At issue: Whether US states can regulate the way social media companies decide which messages their users can post.

Advertisement

The governors of Texas and Florida say their laws are aimed at protecting free expression. But critics say that if the laws take effect, they could turn social media sites like Facebook, X, and YouTube into warrens of online hate speech and misinformation, or into deserts of digital tedium, where people might be free to discuss the weather and the baseball scores, but not much else.

Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas both said that the laws were intended to stop Silicon Valley tech giants from suppressing the political and social views of conservative Americans.

Seth Dillon, chief executive of the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee, filed an amicus brief with the high court in support of the Florida and Texas laws. “Large-scale social media companies grew to be as big and powerful as they are today because they held themselves out as platforms for free expression without barriers,” Dillon said in an email to the Globe. “But they haven’t made good on that promise. In fact, they now claim a First Amendment right to censor speech they don’t like. The question is whether that’s true.”

Advertisement

Dillon believes that social media sites should be regarded under law as “common carriers” — businesses like telephone companies or railroads that must provide the same services to all comers.

But opponents of the laws, including a broad array of tech companies and civil liberties groups, say complying with the laws would overwhelm the major social media companies, which process millions of messages every day. The tech industry association NetChoice, which launched the challenge against the laws, wrote in a legal brief that making companies account for every content-blocking decision “is akin to requiring a newspaper to explain every decision not to publish any one of a million letters to the editor.”

The networks might comply by letting users post whatever they like, including extremist, racist, or antisemitic messages. Explicitly criminal speech, such as incitement to terrorist acts, could be banned. But mere expressions of support for terrorist organizations would be protected, said Rebecca Tushnet, professor of First Amendment law at Harvard Law School. “If you let them say, ‘I like Donald Trump,’” said Tushnet, “you have to let them say, ‘I like ISIS.’”

Networks that tolerate such speech already exist, such as Gab and 4Chan. But they attract relatively few users and virtually no advertisers. After X began reinstating users who’d previously been banned for posting offensive messages, many major companies stopped advertising on the network, costing X hundreds of millions in revenue.

Advertisement

“No advertiser wants their stuff next to stuff that’s offensive or even particularly politically charged,” said Neil Chilson, former chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission and a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, a nonprofit technology think tank.

More likely, said Chilson, is that the networks will play it safe, by stifling all kinds of sensitive discussions. For instance, he said, “if the platform doesn’t want to allow antisemitic content on its platform, it pretty much can’t allow pro-semitic content either.”

Chilson added that there’s nothing to stop every state in the union from adopting its own version of the laws.

“I think you would immediate see California passing a law that’s very different from what Florida and Texas are doing,” he said, “and enforcing it in very different ways.”

The Biden administration is backing the social media companies against Texas and Florida. But next month, the high court will take up a case in which the administration is accused of bullying social media companies.

The administration mounted a far-reaching effort to persuade social media companies to take down user postings that contained allegedly false information about COVID-19. Last summer, US District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana agreed with the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri that the federal government had engaged in “a massive effort to suppress disfavored conservative speech.”

Doughty ordered key federal agencies to break off nearly all communications with Internet companies. A federal appeals court reduced the scope of the injunction, but largely upheld it. But the ruling has been put on hold pending the upcoming Supreme Court review. If the court upholds the injunction, it will set sharp limits on the ability of the federal government to influence the editorial decisions of the social media companies.

Advertisement

Carol Rose, executive director of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said that between the Florida and Texas cases, and the Louisiana injunction, “this Supreme Court term is turning out to be the most consequential yet for free speech on the internet.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.