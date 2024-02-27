Fill up your gas tank and your belly

There’s more than one reason to fill’er up at the Gulf gas station along Route 20 in Wayland. This is evident by the constant flow of customers. Nestled inside the station, you’ll find Yo!Boca!Taco!, a tiny taqueria that serves up tacos on soft, pillowy tortillas stuffed with juicy chicken, beef, and pork that’s soaked up the flavors of homemade marinades (3 for $10.99). On a recent afternoon, Ingrid Grande and her daughter Katherine, both from San Salvador, assemble tacos while a line of customers forms. Some order smoky and steamed burritos, the tortillas swaddling layers of meat, beans, and rice ($9.99). Come in the morning for a hearty breakfast burrito laden with scrambled eggs, potato, cheese, and sausage ($7.99). “Everything here is made from scratch in our pint-size kitchen,” says owner KC Ueberroth. Collaborating with the Grandes and two other employees from Costa Rica and Guatemala helped him curate the menu and create recipes for the marinades and sauces. “They infuse elements of their culture into the food,” he says. Originally from California, Ueberroth bought the gas station as a business venture several years ago after relocating with his family to the area from the Pacific Northwest. He didn’t at first plan to offer food, but the popularity of gas station eateries in the South and West Coast sparked his interest. He spruced up the place and adorned the walls with his own skillfully drawn caricatures of customers and friends. If you pop in for a bag of chips, a bottle of water, or a lottery ticket, you’ll likely leave with more. Ueberroth says, “We’re not trying to be an award-winning place but to make the space into a special place with affordable prices.” 28 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Wayland, 508-276-1631, yobocataco.com.