He went in a hungry college kid who devoured his ramen. He walked out with a job offer.

Shinoda went on to run sibling restaurant Yume Ga Arukara, which Bon Appétit named one of the top new restaurants in America in 2018. Now, Shinoda oversees a newly opened 20-seat Arukara location in the Seaport, serving udon and biang biang noodles, tempura, and more.

Some people struggle for years to find their dream job. Not so for Belmont native Tomohiro Shinoda, 30. While home for a college break, he stopped into Yume Wo Katare, a little ramen shop in Cambridge with a big following. Owner Tsuyoshi Nishioka noticed that Shinoda cleaned his plate — and his sister’s, too. He offered him a job on the spot.

Tell me about your job.

I’m the head chef at Yume Ga Arukara. We just opened a new location in the Seaport. I run all the kitchen operations and oversee the entire restaurant as well.

I grew up in Boston, and then went to school in Seattle. When I came back from my first break, after school, I went to this new ramen shop in Cambridge called Yume Wo Katare. They have massive portions, and I ate everything. And then I finished off my sister’s bowl. As I was walking out, the owner, Tsuyoshi Nishioka, kind of just called me down and asked if I wanted to start working. I said I could, but that I go to school in Seattle. He’s like: ‘Just on breaks.’

That’s kind of how I got my start. The whole time I was working there, he was telling me to drop out and basically go work for him. But I was like, ‘I should finish school, my parents are helping me with school.’ Once I graduated, he’s like, ‘Alright, there’s a job waiting for you.’ So I worked there and basically was the kitchen manager for two years or so.

During that time, he opened Yume Ga Arukara in Harvard Square. As soon as he opened it, he brought me over and told me to run it. He taught me how to do everything for about three weeks, and then he kind of just went back to Japan. He’ll come back every now and then, but basically left the reins of the restaurant to me.

Was that your first food job? How did how did you initially get into the food business?

I was really interested in food throughout my entire life. I was born in Tokyo. When I was 3, I moved to Boston from Japan. I love my grandma’s cooking and my mom’s cooking. That was kind of the big thing that kind of kept my Japanese identity and culture; it was through food. I was always cooking with my mom. I always had that passion for cooking. When I was 16, I started working as a dishwasher in a Japanese restaurant, just due to a connection with my mom. And then I kind of moved my way up a little bit there. When I was 18, I had that job at the ramen shop. That’s kind of when I fell in love with making handmade noodles.

Growing up in Boston, what did you think of the food scene?

I grew up in Belmont, which is kind of Greater Boston. A lot of food was just home cooking. I felt like, when I was in my house, it was still like we were in Japan. And then as soon as I got out, it was definitely a different world. But you know, even growing up, a few of my friends were Italian. I would go to their houses, and then their moms would cook for us as well. It was still that same culture, showing their love through food.

We would always go to a place called Toraya in Arlington. That was definitely our number-one spot. We would also go to Koreana a lot in Cambridge, in Central [Square]. When we would go out, it would usually be for Asian food.

Another big spot that’s not there anymore is in Harvard Square. It was called Yenching. It was a Chinese restaurant. I think Clover is there now. That was our big spot. I think my dad said it was the first restaurant we went to when we moved from Japan. He got friendly with the owner.

Why Seattle?

I went to college to study business management. I did have an inkling of opening my own business and doing restaurant stuff. But I still wasn’t 100 percent committed, I guess. So I still went to college for business management. I think if they had a restaurant and hospitality major, I would have done that. I also minored in entrepreneurship. Thinking about it now, I definitely had the plan of opening my own restaurant.

Growing up in Boston, although I loved it, I definitely felt like there was less Asian culture. ... When I went to Seattle, there were a lot of people who looked like me or who were Asian but were still very ingrained in the culture. They had multiple generations of family there. There wasn’t that stereotype or stigma as much. I went to Seattle University in the heart of Seattle; Capitol Hill.

Let’s talk about your Seaport location. People have strong feelings about that neighborhood. How do you feel about it? What’s your take on it versus Cambridge?

It’s definitely a developing area, which I love. I think in the beginning, the restaurants that were coming in were larger franchises, a little more nationwide. But I think now we’re kind of part of a wave that’s a little more local, or smaller restaurants. … It seems like they’re curating it in a good way here. But you’ll still see these franchises around here. I think within the next year, it’ll be a lot more eclectic and diverse. I’m proud to be here and to kind of jump into this culture as well.

It’s still early, because we’ve only been open for three days. But so far, I like the energy here. Through our Cambridge location, we’ve been able to get a lot of our customers still coming over here. And some people who live closer are starting to use our Seaport location more. It’s a good mix of old customers and new. I think in the summer, it’s going to be a lot different as well, with more tourists and things like that.

I’ve always just wanted to introduce authentic handmade Japanese noodles to the world. The Seaport gives me a great opportunity to do that, because we’re always facing new customers.

Tomohiro Shinoda prepared an udon dish at Yume Ga Arukara. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

What do you like about the Boston food scene? And what do you wish were better?

Coming from Seattle, I really liked the food scene out there. Coming back to Boston, you still have the staples, which I love about Boston. The restaurants you love aren’t leaving, and I think that’s an amazing thing about Boston.

I do think in a sense that Boston is, not that it’s segregated, but you go to certain neighborhoods to eat certain foods. So, if you want Korean food, or more Asian food, you can go to the Allston-Brighton area, but it seems like it’s not as spread out as much or as diverse of an area. And I think it’s changing, in a way.

When I went to Seattle, every neighborhood was so diverse, and there were always good new restaurants. And I think that Boston is turning into that but still kind of has that old-school mentality of establishments. In a way, that’s great as well, because you get the history and all that, but I think that new restaurants and being able to take chances on food concepts is what’s upcoming for Boston. There’s room for growth there as well.

What type of food do you wish we had more of?

I mean, even within Japanese food, I think that we could focus more. We have a very small menu and we focus on what we do best and try to improve that. I think that in Boston, there could be more restaurants that have concepts like that, where they just pick one dish and improve on it. You see that a lot in Japan because there are so many people at restaurants serving the same food, so you can’t just serve an array of things. I think it would be cool if there were smaller menus. Something like soba would be amazing.

In Seattle, I was working at a Japanese soba shop and learned how to make handmade soba. I would love to see more of that, where it’s just people working on their craft and constantly serving something that they’re proud of and always trying to improve.

Describe the Boston food scene in a sentence.

Comfort foods. And it’s also growing and becoming more eclectic. I think it’s comforting, for me. That’s why I love Boston: You’ll get the staples; you’ll get what you always wanted.

Head chef Tomohiro Shinoda prepared a plate of Hot Udon at Yume Ga Arukara in Cambridge. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Where do you hang out when you’re not working?

I love spicy Sichuan food, so I’ll go for Sichuan hot pot a lot. Recently, I’ve been going to Q in Chinatown a lot. And I like Xian noodles, so Gene’s Flatbread is a place I go to as well. But then, I also love eating ramen. So I’ll go to places like Tsurumen in in Davis Square. [Owner Masuo Onishi] is a great friend and mentor. I try to see him as much as I can on off days. He’s kind of doing the same concept, where he has a very small menu. He makes his own noodles. That’s what I gravitate toward.

I like going to Chinatown a lot, walking around and seeing what’s new. If I want pho, I’ll go to Pho Pasteur. Those are kind of my comfort foods. Honestly, I try my best on an off day to go home, because my parents still live in Belmont. So I just love cooking with my mom, and I don’t get much of a chance to do it anymore.

If you’re craving good sushi, where do you go?

Before the pandemic, I really liked Café Sushi. I haven’t had their takeout yet. I’m not the best person to ask for sushi because I like getting sashimi and then making sushi at home, just hand rolls. There’s a place called Sakanaya. It’s not a sit-down sushi restaurant; it’s more of a fish supplier, and then they also do bento boxes and things like that.

Quick fun questions. Dining pet peeves?

I’m very sensitive about temperature. One of my pet peeves is letting food sit, in a sense. If something is supposed to be in a hot bowl, it should be piping hot. And then if it’s supposed to be in a cold bowl, it should be cold. If I see it sitting on a pass and then a waiter won’t bring it, or even people just having a deep conversation? Of course that’s great, but think that it’s important to focus on the food. As it changes temperature, it’s kind of dying on the plate as well.

Favorite snack?

Probably kimchi. And Asians chips as well. Lay’s has started making these new Asian-style chips, and I’ve been trying to test out all of them. And Japanese nori. And I love making mochi by hand. You freeze it, then you toast it up, then wrap it in nori and dip it in soy sauce. That’s something very simple that looks awesome.

Last but not least: When you’re not working, what do you do?

I’m trying my best to hang out with friends and family. I love going to Red Sox games and sporting events. And then I love hanging out with my dog, Tora. I’ll try to take her on hikes and nature walks and things like that.

Aw, cute. What type of dog?

We got her from a shelter, so we’re not fully sure, but Australian Ridgeback is the main breed. But she’s a mix.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.