Cutting-edge cutting boards and bowls, made from recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane

The rich colors of Material Kitchen’s reBoard cutting boards are the first thing that catches your eye. The boards come in shades of greens and blues, coral, sand, and even pink, and are made from recycled kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, combining sustainability and style. They’re lightweight but strong with a textured surface that helps prevent a knife from slipping during slicing. The New York company offers three options: a board measuring nearly 15 inches in length and almost 11 inches in width, providing ample prep space; another the same size featuring silicone grippy feet to ensure it stays in place, and the (mini) reBoard, about 13 inches long and 8½ inches wide, and ideal for smaller tasks, like cutting up a few lemons, an avocado, or onion. Material Kitchen also offers the reBowl, a companion bowl made from the same eco-friendly material and available in an array of similar tones. The bowls are practical for mixing, stirring, and tossing, and attractive enough to bring to the dinner table. If you own more than one, they easily stack to store. All are dishwasher safe. ReBoards are $25 to $40; reBowl is $25. The company donates a portion of the profits to charities. Available at The Container Store locations, or at materialkitchen.com.