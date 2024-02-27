Recipe: You don’t knead this fluffy focaccia with tomatoes and mozzarella, but give it a long, slow rise

9. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Serve warm, cut into squares. It's best the same day it's baked.

8. Remove and discard the plastic wrap from the dough. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; add more, if necessary, to coat the top all over. With your fingers, gently dimple the dough, creating divots and bubbles. Scatter the tomatoes and mozzarella balls on the dough, garnish with rosemary and parsley, sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper.

6. Let the dough rise at room temperature for 3 to 6 hours, or until it has at least doubled in size, filling the base of the pan with a voluminous dough.

5. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. With lightly oiled fingers, gently loosen the dough from the sides and bottom of the bowl and transfer to the baking dish. Stretch the dough gently; it will not fill the bottom of the pan. Rub the top of the dough with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, making sure the dough has plenty of room to rise without making contact with the plastic.

4. Pour 1 tablespoon of the olive oil into the baking dish. Rub it all over the bottom and sides.

3. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Rub 1 tablespoon of the olive oil on the top and under the dough. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours or for up to 24 hours.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the flour, kosher salt, and yeast. With a firm rubber spatula, stir well. Add the water and stir until the mixture forms a sticky dough.

Fluffy, olive oil-laden Italian focaccia requires more time than skill. In order to develop complex flavors in yeast doughs, you need to give them a lengthy proofing period. Start this pillowy flatbread several days ahead. Just stir flour, salt, yeast, and lukewarm water together, cover the sticky dough tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it for at least 12 hours or as long as 24. That's only the first rise (but you've hardly done anything). Transfer the dough to a deep rectangular baking dish, add ample olive oil, and let it rise again for 3 to 6 hours. This process could take longer if your kitchen is cold. You'll know the dough is ready when it fills the bottom of the pan and looks like a pillowy cloud. For the signature dimpled look, gently poke your lightly oiled fingers into the dough all over to make divots and bubbles. Garnish with more olive oil (you almost can't overdo it), and add cherry tomatoes, mini fresh mozzarella balls, and fresh herbs. Pop it into a hot oven, bake until golden brown, and serve it in large, warm squares to very happy guests.

Makes 1 large rectangle

Fluffy, olive oil-laden Italian focaccia requires more time than skill. In order to develop complex flavors in yeast doughs, you need to give them a lengthy proofing period. Start this pillowy flatbread several days ahead. Just stir flour, salt, yeast, and lukewarm water together, cover the sticky dough tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it for at least 12 hours or as long as 24. That's only the first rise (but you've hardly done anything). Transfer the dough to a deep rectangular baking dish, add ample olive oil, and let it rise again for 3 to 6 hours. This process could take longer if your kitchen is cold. You'll know the dough is ready when it fills the bottom of the pan and looks like a pillowy cloud. For the signature dimpled look, gently poke your lightly oiled fingers into the dough all over to make divots and bubbles. Garnish with more olive oil (you almost can't overdo it), and add cherry tomatoes, mini fresh mozzarella balls, and fresh herbs. Pop it into a hot oven, bake until golden brown, and serve it in large, warm squares to very happy guests.

4 cups flour 2 teaspoons kosher salt 2¼ teaspoons instant yeast (about one 1/4-ounce package) 2 cups lukewarm water 4 tablespoons olive oil Extra olive oil (for sprinkling) ½ cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved ½ cup mini fresh mozzarella balls 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary 12 whole flat-leaf parsley leaves Coarse sea salt (for sprinkling) Coarsely ground black pepper (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the flour, kosher salt, and yeast. With a firm rubber spatula, stir well. Add the water and stir until the mixture forms a sticky dough.

3. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Rub 1 tablespoon of the olive oil on the top and under the dough. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours or for up to 24 hours.

4. Pour 1 tablespoon of the olive oil into the baking dish. Rub it all over the bottom and sides.

5. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. With lightly oiled fingers, gently loosen the dough from the sides and bottom of the bowl and transfer to the baking dish. Stretch the dough gently; it will not fill the bottom of the pan. Rub the top of the dough with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, making sure the dough has plenty of room to rise without making contact with the plastic.

6. Let the dough rise at room temperature for 3 to 6 hours, or until it has at least doubled in size, filling the base of the pan with a voluminous dough.

7. Set the oven at 425 degrees.

8. Remove and discard the plastic wrap from the dough. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; add more, if necessary, to coat the top all over. With your fingers, gently dimple the dough, creating divots and bubbles. Scatter the tomatoes and mozzarella balls on the dough, garnish with rosemary and parsley, sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper.