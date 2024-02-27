A reusable alternative to paper cocktail napkins

You might dress up your table with a crisply ironed tablecloth and fabric napkins for dinner guests, yet opt for paper napkins during cocktails. Rockflowerpaper, a woman-owned California fashion and decor brand, makes reusable microfiber cocktail napkins from recycled plastic bottles. With a waffle weave, these petite napkins are 5-inch squares and come in an assortment of colors and more than two dozen designs. They’re reversible, so you get different patterns on both sides. Between geometrics, stripes, dots, florals, and themes, there’s likely more than one to coordinate or contrast with your other linens. They add a nice touch and a sustainable alternative to paper cocktail napkins (8 for about $15). The company donates a portion of the sales to Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit that sponsors initiatives to protect the ocean. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Studio on the Common, 22 Church St, Winchester, 781-721-1023; or at rockflowerpaper.com.