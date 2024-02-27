Several airlines just raised their baggage fees. Here’s how much you’ll now pay to check a bag.

Following the American increase, a reporter at the Points Guy noticed JetBlue had also increased its checked baggage fee. Travelers will need to pay for their luggage in advance to avoid the new increase. Passengers who check a bag within 24 hours of departure will now pay $45 for the first bag and $60 for the second. If they pay for checked luggage more than 24 hours in advance, the fee is $35 for the first bag and $50 for the second.

It started when American Airlines announced it was raising the price of a checked bag to $40 – or $35 if you pay online in advance. The airline previously charged $30 for the first checked bag. The second checked bag is $45, up from $40. American said in a press release that this is the first time the company has raised prices since 2018.

When one airline increases checked-bag fees, others quickly follow, and last week was no exception.

A few days later, United joined the party and raised its fee to $40 for a checked bag at the airport and $35 for those who prepay online at least 24 hours before their flight — both of which are a $5 increase.

Alaska Airlines raised its checked baggage fees in January. It now charges $35 for a first checked bag, up from $30, and $45 for a second checked bag, up from $40. The trend has spread north. Canada-based WestJet is also raising checked baggage fees.

A representative from American told CNBC that charging more to check luggage on the day of a flight “allows our team members to spend more time with customers who require additional assistance with their travel journey.”

Delta Air Lines has not announced a fee increase and is holding steady at $30 to check a bag. Southwest Airlines is the only major US airline that does not charge for checked baggage.

JetBlue and American issued statements saying the increase was necessary to offset growing fuel and labor costs. JetBlue has been cutting routes and adding fees as it tries to return to profitability after a failed merger with Spirit Airlines.

The fee increase serves two purposes for the airlines. First, it entices travelers to sign up for airline credit cards, which often waive checked baggage fees. But, more importantly, luggage fees are a big moneymaker for airlines. In the first nine months of 2023, US airlines brought in more than $5.4 billion from baggage fees, up more than 25 percent from 2019, according to the Department of Transportation’s latest data.

Globally, the numbers are enormous. According to a report from IdeaWorksCompany and CarTrawler, the top 20 airlines worldwide made an estimated $33.3 billion in 2023 from checked baggage fees. Globally, checked baggage fees in 2023 exceeded 2019 numbers.

Checked bag fees on legacy carriers first emerged during the economic downturn of 2008. At the time, fuel prices were soaring. American Airlines began charging $15 to check a bag. Other airlines quickly followed suit. When fuel costs dropped, those fees remained in place.

The increased fees are bad news not only for those who check bags, but also for those who prefer to save money by using carry-ons. Higher fees will encourage more people to pack a carry-on, making the battle for overhead bin space even more anxiety-ridden.

