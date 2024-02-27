How to handle harassment at a restaurant from a fellow diner

Recently my husband and I were at a fairly high-end restaurant, and the people next to us became increasingly loud. I put a finger over my ear, which one of the women noticed and asked about. I told her that they were noisy, and she demanded to know why I was at the restaurant if not to have a good time. I said to mind her own business and we went through at least another cycle before she stopped harassing me. How does one handle this? What if I run into her in a different part of my life?

There was no need to engage or answer her question — ”no reason” or “Was I? Huh” and then continuing to do what you were doing without addressing her further would have likely been better. The trick with aggressive, unreasonable people isn’t to ignore them, exactly, but to deprive them of the oxygen of attention while keeping them in your peripheral awareness in case they escalate. But you still handled it fine; there was nothing wrong in what you did. These kinds of encounters always leave you feeling discombobulated and unsatisfied afterward — it’s inherent to the dynamic.

I wouldn’t worry about running into her again. There’s an awfully good chance she was too inebriated to remember you, for one thing. Plenty of sober people can’t recognize a face they’ve only seen once before. If it does and she apologizes, accept the apology and move on. If she picks up the beef, which I think is what you’re anxious about, you can laugh it off and refuse to engage. You could also simply lie! Must have been someone who looked like you, you’ve never been to Chez Impolitesse before.

I reconnected a year ago with a friend I’d been in touch with off and on. She was married, but now there’s no mention or pictures of her husband on her profile. I am dying of curiosity! Is he dead? Are they divorced? Is he tied up in the basement? I know it’s none of my business and I am OK with you telling me that. But is there a reasonable way to ask, hey, what’s up with what’s-his-name?

M.C. / New Jersey

Good thing you’re OK with it, because that is indeed my answer. If you were also friends with him — or at least close enough to, you know, know his name — that might be one thing. But you’re not. You’re driven by curiosity, not caring. Which is fine! Curiosity about other people is part of being a social species. But like any other natural urge, while curiosity is nothing to be ashamed of, neither is it something other people are obliged to satisfy. If your friend wanted you to know the story, you would, so don’t pry. (You may, however, do some Googling.)

















Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.