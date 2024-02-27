Weather whiplash: Temps hit near 60 today, then sharply plummet amid heavy wind, rain

In spite of the early spring treat, there’s actually quite a bit of winter weather on the way. We’ll have rain, wind, and a sharp drop in temperatures all moving through Southern New England into Thursday morning. There’s even the chance for some brief snow at the end of the storm, but don’t worry about accumulation.

Warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast to continue most of the next two weeks.

Yes, it is still winter but there’s barely any evidence at my house — just a couple of patches of snow left on the side of the driveway. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees during the next couple of days, making it feel more like April in the Boston area. Crocuses are blooming and the birds are singing.

First, mild air along with showers and a steadier period of rain is in the cards Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will push through the region Wednesday night, with rapidly falling temperatures.

The loop below takes us from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. A few things to notice: There are elements of yellow and orange that represent stronger downpours.

Also watch as the first batch of rain moves through Tuesday night and Wednesday from the south and the final round pushes in from the west. When all is said and done, an inch or so of rain is quite likely in many areas.

Showers and a steady rain will move through the Northeast midweek followed by colder air and gusty winds. This map runs from Tuesday evening through pre-dawn Thursday. TropicalTidbits

This radar map also shows a filament of snow coming off the Great Lakes at the end as colder air rushes in. This won’t impact us but is an interesting meteorological phenomena.

Temperatures are going to be crashing quite quickly Wednesday evening between roughly 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., west to east. The map below is for 8 p.m., when the cold air will just be entering the state. It will quickly push eastward and by morning readings will be in the 20s. Because of the strong wind, I’m not very concerned about a flash freeze. Typically when temperatures fall rapidly with light wind the moisture remains on surfaces and that’s where we can have problems, but with the strong winds much of the moisture should end up drying.

A strong temperature contrast will be evident across the Northeast Wednesday evening. COD Weather

Nevertheless, there could be some snow showers just for an hour or so overnight Wednesday.

The strong winds Wednesday and Wednesday night are also another factor in our upcoming weather and we could see gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m., Wednesday to 6 a.m., Thursday for the Boston area, southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape as well as Rhode Island. A high wind watch is in effect for central and western Massachusetts.

Winds are often stronger at higher levels of the atmosphere and sometimes these winds can mix down to the surface depending on the temperature structure. If we’re able to get into the upper 50s or even near 60 on Wednesday, it will help mix the atmosphere enough that those strong winds could make it to the surface.

Winds will be strong enough for some damage and power outages Wednesday afternoon and evening. NOAA

The cold ocean, which is close to its minimum for the entire year, may help to prevent coastal areas from warming up quite as much and therefore the winds may stay below their full potential. Nevertheless, once the wind starts blowing later tonight, it’s going to continue right through Thursday at some noticeable level -- with the strongest winds Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

Gusts could be strong enough to create scattered power outages and I don’t think that it’s going to be any one area that is more susceptible than another, although higher elevations probably have a bit more of a risk than lower valleys.

Temperatures will struggle into the 30s on Thursday before a warming trend picks up again as we head into the weekend.

The start of March looks unseasonably warm with no sustained cold or snow in sight.

Warmer-than-average conditions are almost a sure bet for the first week of March this year. NOAA

Climate change has undoubtedly pushed the odds of mild weather like this occurring even higher. Climate Central



