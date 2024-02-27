Utility companies alerting residents of possible outages ahead of storm, damaging wind gusts

Powerful winds are expected to ramp up beginning tonight, with gusts of 25 to 40 miles per hour forecast . Higher gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected in western and southeastern Massachusetts and on the Cape and Islands, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

“We are (tracking) a storm with heavy rain and damaging winds and are preparing for potential outages Wednesday into Thursday,” Eversource said in a mobile alert sent to customers Tuesday afternoon.

New England’s two main utility companies are bringing in additional line workers and other field crew in anticipation of widespread power outages from a heavy rainstorm forecast to bring damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour tonight through Wednesday.

Maximum wind gusts forecast through Friday. NWS

Strong to damaging winds are forecast from Wednesday into Thursday. NWS

Starting tonight, winds will gradually pick up after 6 p.m. and whip up more throughout the day Wednesday before dying down Thursday morning, the NWS said. A sharp cooldown is expected to accompany the high winds as temperatures plummet 20 degrees from a high in the 50s Tuesday to highs in the low 30s Wednesday-Thursday.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m., Wednesday to 7 a.m., Thursday for the Boston area and the rest of eastern Massachusetts and the Cape as well as Rhode Island and Connecticut. A high wind watch is in effect for central and western Massachusetts from 7 p.m., Wednesday to 1 p.m., Thursday.

Both Eversource and National Grid said they were bringing in extra field workers and other crew members in anticipation of strong winds knocking down tree limbs and power lines.

“Additional crews and personnel are in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” National Grid said in an alert to its customers on Tuesday.

Eversource officials said the utility was “getting materials ready and bringing in additional contract crews to respond to any damage as quickly as safety allows.”

Both Eversource and National Grid alerted customers to be prepared for the impending storm by keeping their homes well stocked with plenty of flashlights, batteries, non-perishable foods and other items for themselves and their pets in the event of a lengthy outage. They also recommend that residents keep their cellphones fully charged.

The utility companies also recommend customers register for outage updates and alerts on their cellphones:

• Eversource – Text “OUT” 23129

• National Grid – Text “REG” to 64743.

Eversource coverage area includes parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. National Grid covers parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.