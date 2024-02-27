Breeze Airways adding flights from Manchester, N.H., to South Carolina and Florida

Breeze said it will offer direct flights from Manchester to Orlando year-round twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning June 14. The airline also plans to offer a one-stop route to Tampa on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning Sept. 5.

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will begin operations this summer in Manchester, its 51st city, offering flights to South Carolina and Florida.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — While one low-cost airline is suspending its operations at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, another is gearing up.

Breeze said it will offer certain routes seasonally. Direct flights from Manchester to Charleston, S.C., will be offered twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning June 14, and direct flights from Manchester to Fort Myers, Fla., will be offered twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning Oct. 2, the company said.

A spokesperson for Breeze said demand for flights to Fort Myers — a city on Florida’s southwest coast where the Red Sox hold spring training — is higher during the winter, while demand for flights to Charleston is higher in the summer.

The airline said Manchester is a natural fit for its growing presence in New England, which already includes operations in Warwick, R.I.; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vt.

“Breeze has grown rapidly in New England with Providence and Hartford as our two fastest-growing bases,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “We have great faith that our affordable, convenient and nice service from New Hampshire to Florida and South Carolina will be just as popular.”

Manchester Mayor Jay P. Ruais celebrated the announcement as a great way for Queen City residents and other Granite Staters to explore Charleston and visit well-known Florida destinations.

“Equally exciting is the opportunity to greet our new friends from Charleston, a city replete with history, food, and good times,” Ruais said. “We are eager to show them what we all love about Manchester and the Granite State: our world-class arts and entertainment, a growing foodie scene, and, of course, the world-class outdoor recreation that this state is known for.”

Ted Kitchens, director of the Manchester airport, noted that the direct route to Charleston is something that has never before been available from Manchester.

The news from Breeze comes after Spirit Airlines announced it will suspend its Manchester operations after May 8. But the spokesperson said Breeze has been in talks with the Manchester airport for years, so this move has been in the works since long before Spirit said it would leave town.

Spirit, which began serving the Manchester airport in 2021, cited “ongoing operational constraints” related to engine availability and seasonal demand as reasons for the suspension of its service. Spirit had offered nonstop service from Manchester to Orlando and seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Four other carriers — American Airlines, Avelo Airlines, Southwest, and United Airlines — operate out of the Manchester airport, which served nearly 1.3 million passengers last year. The airport announced last week that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Aug. 22.

Delta Airlines previously served the Manchester airport, but suspended its operations there in 2020, as disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

