Cambridge elementary school principal under outside review after complaints from some parents, officials say

“The district has contracted ... an impartial external review of all the concerns raised and allegations made by a small, yet vocal group of parents,” a spokesperson for the school system, Sujata Wycoff, said in a statement Tuesday. “The district does not, has not, and will not comment or respond to inquiries involving personnel matters. Following the completion of the confidential review, the matter will be addressed in a manner that aligns with the appropriate employment laws and district policies and procedures.”

The parents had raised concerns about Kathleen M. Smith, principal of the Graham and Parks School, which serves students in pre-K through fifth grade, the Harvard Crimson reported earlier this month .

The Cambridge Public Schools have launched an outside review of the principal of an alternative elementary school after complaints by a parent group about her leadership style, according to officials and published reports.

Eight parents told the Crimson, Harvard University’s student newspaper, that they were troubled by what they perceived as Smith’s lack of transparency. The parents said they objected to reassignments of assistant teachers in classrooms and a police presence outside school and also had questions about the future of the school’s project-based learning methodology.

Neither Smith nor a parent who had voiced concerns could be reached for comment Tuesday.

The school has about 400 students and has a student-teacher ratio of about 10 to 1, according to state records.

“We are committed to a child-centered, interdisciplinary approach to teaching and learning where all children feel safe and a sense of belonging,” says Smith in an entry on the school’s website. “We work hard to strike the right balance of support and challenge for each child. The work that students, faculty and staff engage in can be characterized by collaboration, perseverance, and risk-taking. Our goal is to ensure each child thrives.”

Some parents have spoken out in support of Smith. Writing in the Cambridge Day in January, parent Christian Henry of the Graham and Parks School Council praised the principal.

“Over the past 18 months, our principal, Kathleen Smith, has openly communicated our collective long-term underperformance and the necessity of reallocating resources to address our highest areas of need,” Henry wrote. “Smith has shown immense fortitude by refusing to let us look away from the stark reality we face as a school.”

