Civilian dash cam caught images of slaying suspect on I-95 in Foxborough

Authorities on Tuesday released a civilian dashcam video taken just moments a fatal highway shooting in Foxborough on Feb. 3, hoping someone will be able to identify the shooter and their car.

The six-second clip shows the suspect’s vehicle in the right lane of Interstate 95 south before entering the middle lane and speeding away. In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office described the vehicle as a gray, silver, or dark-colored sedan. It could be a Hyundai Sonata “that has undergone some cosmetic modifications,” the office said.

“The images of the suspect vehicle were captured by a civilian dashboard camera and shared with the State Police,” Morrissey’s office said. “The images were captured just moments after the driver or an occupant of the sedan is believed to have fired multiple shots into the black Mercedes.”