Convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing gun linked to killing of mom and toddler in Franklin, N.H.

Gebo had paid $1,000 cash on Jan. 1, 2023, to purchase the CZ Scorpion with an arm brace, which a private party had advertised via SnapChat, according to charging documents in the case.

Justin Gebo, 29, signed a plea agreement Tuesday, admitting his guilt on two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A convicted felon who illegally purchased a short-barreled rifle that another man then used five months later to kill his own young daughter and her mother last year in Franklin, N.H., has pleaded guilty to federal firearms offenses.

Police said they found that weapon in the back yard of the Franklin home where 35-year-old Nicole Hughes and her 1-year-old daughter, Ariella Bell, were fatally shot on June 3 in a horrific case of domestic violence. Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter from another relationship was injured, but survived.

The suspected shooter, 42-year-old Jamie Bell, was found dead hours later, by apparent suicide, on the bank of the Merrimack River.

Gebo told a parole officer he had known Bell for more than 20 years, and knew Bell had used methamphetamines and grown paranoid, believing that the 1-year-old girl wasn’t actually his biological daughter, according to a police affidavit.

Aside from his status as a convicted felon, Gebo was also under indictment on a reckless driving charge at the time of this offense, according to court records.

In addition to the charge stemming from his possession of the CZ Scorpion, Gebo was also charged with having possessed a 17 Design and Manufacturing multicaliber rifle on Feb. 3, 2023. He has agreed to forfeit both weapons and ammunition.

Gebo faces up to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, plus up to five years in prison for possessing a firearm while under indictment. Sentencing before US District Court Judge Paul J. Barbadoro is scheduled for June 11.

Gebo’s attorney Charles J. Keefe did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Geoffrey W.R. Ward.

