South End day-care operator kept license despite cocaine trafficking conviction

Prosecutors alleged that Vicente-Desoto “provided a safe haven” for drug distribution from Marjeli Family Day Care at 623 Harrison Ave., and served as “a facilitator” who identified customers for a sprawling drug organization that funneled cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to Massachusetts and other states, according to court filings.

In the fall of 2019, Jenny Vicente-Desoto was indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges in Rhode Island for allegedly orchestrating cocaine deals from the day-care center she operated out of her apartment in Boston’s South End. Yet, she was allowed to continue running the center until last month — even after pleading guilty — because Massachusetts regulators twice failed to discover the drug case during criminal background checks when her license was renewed.

Surveillance photos filed in US District Court in Providence allegedly showed Vicente-Desoto carrying a shopping bag containing 2 kilograms of cocaine into the apartment in 2019 while the day care was open, then leaving minutes later with two small children, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors filed surveillance photos in federal court in Rhode Island that they allege show Jenny Vicente-Desoto carrying out a drug deal on March 19, 2022, from her apartment on Harrison Avenue in Boston's South End where she operated a day-care center. One image showe her carrying a shopping bag allegedly containing two kilograms of cocaine into the day-care center; another showd her leaving the building with two small children 45 minutes later as her associates allegedly conduct a drug deal inside.

The case has cast a spotlight on how thoroughly the state vets day-care providers and raises questions about whether federal courts and law enforcement agencies have an obligation to notify state regulators about arrests and convictions of those who are licensed to work with vulnerable populations.

Vicente-Desoto, 50, pleaded guilty in the summer of 2022 to cocaine-trafficking charges, was placed on probation last year, and faces deportation to the Dominican Republic.

The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), which licenses day-care centers, failed to uncover the drug-trafficking charges against Vicente-Desoto when conducting criminal background checks prior to renewing her license in 2020 and 2022, according to a spokesperson for the agency. She was required to report her arrest to the agency, but failed to do so, according to the agency. State regulators only learned about the case last month, when a judge ordered that it be disclosed after learning from a probation officer that Vicente-Desoto was still working with children, according to court filings.

The state shut down Vicente-Desoto’s day-care program in January. But her husband, Juan Valdez, was granted a license on Dec. 29 by the state for the first time to provide day care, operating from a residence in Hyde Park, the state’s website shows. In response to inquiries from The Boston Globe, the state said that license remains active, but is under investigation by the EEC. He did not list his wife as an employee of Jermal Day Care, which is licensed for up to six children, according to the state. However, on state corporation records, he lists her as a treasurer and secretary of the business; and in federal court filings last year in his wife’s drug case he was described as a full-time maintenance worker.

“Ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of children at licensed early education and care programs is a top priority” of the EEC, Alana Davidson, a spokesperson for the department said in a statement earlier this month. “The agency takes any charge seriously and immediately began to take action against Marjeli Childcare’s license when notified by federal law enforcement in January.”

Vicente-Desoto’s attorney, William Keefe, declined to comment, but in a sentencing memorandum filed in court last year he described her as “an honest and hardworking woman” who emigrated to the United States in 1999 and is a lawful permanent resident.

“She committed this offense while suffering a serious mental health crisis,” Keefe wrote. His client, Keefe said, suffers from anxiety and depression.

State Representative Kay Khan, a Newton Democrat and longtime advocate for children, said someone convicted of cocaine trafficking should “absolutely not” be running a day-care center.

“I just don’t understand why the communication didn’t move from the court to the state,” Khan said in a telephone interview. “Some balls got dropped.”

In November 2019, Vicente-Desoto was arrested in Boston and freed on bail after pleading not guilty in US District Court in Rhode Island to an indictment charging her and five codefendants with drug trafficking for a ring led by a man living in Providence. She was ordered to get mental health treatment, but no restrictions were placed on her employment.

John Marshall, the chief US Probation Officer in Rhode Island, declined to say whether court officials, who routinely conduct an assessment to determine whether a defendant poses a potential risk to anyone upon release, should have notified Massachusetts regulators about the drug-trafficking case. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which spearheaded the investigation that led to Vicente-Desoto’s indictment, and the US attorney’s office in Rhode Island also declined to comment on whether any of the federal agencies involved were required to report Vicente-Desoto’s arrest to Massachusetts authorities.

For the next four years, she drew little scrutiny.

Vicente-Desoto, who had been licensed since 2008 to care for up to 10 children, continued to operate the program from her Boston Housing Authority apartment — except when the pandemic temporarily closed all Massachusetts day-care programs. She received federal pandemic relief loans totaling more than $20,000 to keep her business afloat. The loans were later forgiven, according to government databases.

Massachusetts regulators ran a limited criminal background check of Vicente-Desoto in June 2020, when she was among a group of providers allowed to reopen, after the temporary closure of all day cares, as part of an emergency child-care program, according to Davidson. At the time, the state did not require fingerprinting, and her arrest went undetected.

A full background check completed by the EEC in March 2022, showed that Vicente-Desoto had been arrested out of state in 2019, but the agency failed to discover during a review that it was for drug trafficking, according to Davidson. The agency is reviewing the steps it took prior to renewing Vicente-Desoto’s license “to understand if there are any parts of the discretionary review process that should have been approached differently or need to be revised moving forward,” she said.

State regulators conducted routine inspections of her day care in 2021 and 2022, citing her for minor infractions.

In July 2022, Vicente-Desoto pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and cocaine distribution. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison term, arguing in court filings that she “acted as a facilitator who identified customers” for the ring.

“She permitted her daycare to be a safe haven where drug traffickers could meet and transact business, and her vehicles to be used as a shield from law enforcement,” Assistant US Attorney Paul F. Daly Jr. wrote.

Vicente-Desoto’s lawyers argued in court filings that she “was not a professional narcotics trafficker” and had brokered one transaction involving the sale of two kilograms of cocaine. They said she had been with her husband for more than 30 years, raised two adult children, and has been the owner of a day-care business for 14 years.

Last March, US District Chief Judge William E. Smith sentenced Vicente-Desoto to time served, the one day she spent in jail after her arrest, and placed her on probation for three years. She was ordered to participate in a mental health program and perform 100 hours of community service.

Since she lives in the South End, the responsibility for monitoring her probation was transferred to the federal court in Boston.

On Jan. 5, US District Judge Denise Casper ordered Vicente-Desoto to appear in federal court in Boston after a probation officer notified the judge that she was still operating a day-care center from the apartment where she had sold cocaine, according to a transcript of the hearing.

Assistant US Attorney John McNeil told the judge he found it “pretty remarkable” that state regulators had not revoked Vicente-Desoto’s day-care license.

“I think that there’s plainly a public interest in ensuring that children are living in a safe location,” McNeil said, according to the transcript. “State authorities have obviously not done what they should have done, which is really taking a hard look at this from the get-go.”

Casper ordered Vicente-Desoto to disclose the details of her conviction to state regulators.

Vicente-Desoto’s license was placed in “voluntary inactive status” on Jan. 12. Her license renewal application remains pending, but her cocaine-trafficking conviction is expected to disqualify her from reopening, according to the state.

On Saturday, McNeil filed a motion urging Casper to prohibit Vicente-Desoto from working with vulnerable people, such as children, the elderly or disabled, while on probation.

If that is denied, McNeil wrote that Vicente-Desoto should be required to notify every parent of a child she cares for about her drug-trafficking conviction for selling drugs from her day-care center.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.