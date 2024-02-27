Dominican Independence Day Breakfast celebrates community’s growth, influence

The event will “hold space and amplify the voices and achievements of the Dominican Community,” Mejia said in a statement. “Not only do we celebrate our independence as a nation, but we also celebrate our unity and resilience as a community.”

At a time when the Dominican community is said to be the fastest-growing Latino immigrant population in the state and the Boston City Council reflects the community’s growing political influence, with three Dominican members, City Councilor Julia Mejia is hosting an inaugural Dominican Independence Day Breakfast on Tuesday.

It is evident that “the Dominican community is asserting its influence both politically and economically,” said Mejia, an at-large councilor and the first Dominican to serve on the City Council.

She drew inspiration for the event from the city’s iconic St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, now hosted by state Senator Nick Collins, which has been held each year for more than a century as a celebration of Boston Irish culture and the Irish-American community’s political might.

Boston is home to the second-largest Dominican population in the state, following Lawrence. And Massachusetts, home to more than 175,000 Dominican residents, has the fourth-largest Dominican population among US states.

Mejia is hosting the breakfast in partnership with fellow Dominican councilors, Enrique Pepén, who serves at-large, and Henry Santana, of District 5.

“The Dominican Independence Day Breakfast signifies progress,” Pepén said Monday in an email. “It’s a way for our community to not only come together and celebrate our culture, but to also elevate the contributions and hard work our people have done to build up the Greater Boston area.”

“It’s an honor to be one of three councilors who identify as Dominican,” he added. “I know that it is my responsibility to ensure that we as a community continue to prosper.”

The event is a demonstration of Dominican “growth and potential impact,” Mejia said.

“We are witnessing a surge of Dominican participation in politics, with representatives at federal, state, and municipal levels,” Mejia said. “This trend highlights our community’s commitment to civic engagement and leadership.”

Every year, the Dominican Republic celebrates its Independence Day on Feb. 27, marking its autonomy from The Republic of Haiti after a war that lasted from Feb. 17, 1844, to Jan. 24, 1856. It was the second time the Dominican Republic fought and won its independence, after Dominicans deposed the Spanish governor and declared their freedom from Spain in 1821.

Dominicans, who largely began their immigration to Massachusetts in the 1960s, are the fastest-growing Latino immigrant population in the state, according to Mejia’s office.

Dominican-owned businesses in Boston, more than 500 of them, inject $202.2 million into the city’s economy.

Tuesday’s invitation-only event will be held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall for Local 103 in Dorchester from 8 to 10 a.m. A traditional Dominican breakfast of mangu, fried eggs, salami, cheese, and onions will be served.

Scheduled to attend are Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, US Representative Ayanna Pressley, Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

US senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, and others will speak at the celebration.

Driscoll said she hopes to see the event take hold and carry on in celebrating and honoring “the Dominican roots of many of the residents of our state.”

“Governor [Maura] Healey and I are grateful to the Dominican community for their contributions and work in making Massachusetts stronger and more vibrant,” Driscoll said in a statement.

State Senator Pavel Payano, who came to Lawrence from the Dominican Republic as a child, also applauded the event for highlighting “the rich tapestry of Dominican history and culture” and fostering “unity and understanding among our diverse communities.”

“I hope this breakfast becomes an annual tradition, serving as a symbol of cultural appreciation and community cohesion,” Payano said.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.