Gordon Fox has finally paid back the campaign funds he stole

Campaign finance records show that Fox contributed $67,450 to his account on Dec. 7, 2023, to finish the payments. He had been contributing smaller payments every quarter since leaving prison.

Fox has now completed another significant part of his criminal sentence: He has made good on the $108,800 that he owed in restitution to his campaign fund for the money he stole to cover personal expenses.

Next month will mark 10 years since the infamous FBI raid of the State House that toppled then-House speaker Gordon Fox , ultimately landing him in federal prison for two-and-half years for accepting a bribe, wire fraud, and filing a false tax return.

Albin Moser, an attorney for Fox, confirmed that Fox used the proceeds from the sale of vacant property to make the payment. City property records show Fox sold 8 Locust St. in the Mount Hope neighborhood for $150,000 in August.

Moser said Fox intends to donate the remaining $104,475 in his campaign account to charity, although there is nothing stopping him from using it for political donations or even to run for office down the line (although he has never suggested that he wants to reenter politics).

In 2021, state lawmakers closed the loophole that allowed Fox to repay, but also still control, his campaign fund. In future cases, restitution payments to campaign accounts will be directed to the state’s crime victim compensation program.

