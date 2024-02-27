An obscure elected panel is poised to approve Healey’s former romantic partner to SJC

The vote by the Governor’s Council — currently scheduled for its regular Wednesday meeting — will cast a spotlight on the obscure elected body that is responsible for vetting judicial nominations and, in recent years, has approved nearly every selection governors have put before them, including a dozen other Healey nominees with perfect or near unanimity.

A state panel is expected on Wednesday to vote and likely approve appellate court judge Gabrielle R. Wolohojian for a spot on the state’s Supreme Judicial Court bench amid lingering questions about how she, as Governor Maura Healey’s former romantic partner, would handle cases involving the state’s chief executive.

Wolohojian appeared before the current seven-member panel last week in a confirmation hearing, during which the 63-year-old jurist said, if approved, she would decide on a case-by-case basis from which cases she’d recuse herself.

But over the course of the nearly four-hour hearing, none of the council’s seven Democrats directly asked her how she would approach cases involving Healey or the first-term Democrat’s administration.

It left unanswered a question council members said they had before the hearing. Some councilors admitted to the Globe they remain unclear on how Wolohojian would proceed, despite having the opportunity to interview Wolohojian in individual private meetings and the public forum.

The only council member to press Wolohojian on her approach to recusals during the hearing was Marilyn M. Petitto Devaney, a Watertown Democrat who asked the judge, generally, if there are any matters in which she envisioned having to step aside. Wolohojian said there “certainly could be,” adding that she has no interest sitting on a case “I shouldn’t sit on.”

Devaney later said she felt “uncomfortable to come out and blatantly” ask Wolohojian about matters involving Healey, saying she believed her credentials were being unfairly overshadowed by her former relationship with the governor.

“I tried to be polite,” Devaney said in a Globe interview. “Maybe I could have done it better. But she had gone through so much negativity in this [confirmation process].”

Tara Jacobs, a North Adams Democrat who sits on the council, said she, too, was left wondering how Wolohojian would navigate the potential appearance of a conflict. But she said she chose not to ask the judge about her approach to recusal because she didn’t expect Wolohojian to provide any more detail beyond her initial answer.

“I didn’t feel like I was going to get any deeper response than I had,” Jacobs said.

One council member, Christopher A. Iannella Jr., told the Globe last week that it would be a “problem” if Wolohojian said she would not recuse herself from cases involving Healey. But he did not question her about it during the hearing and later indicated he planned to approve her nomination. Iannella did not respond to multiple requests for comment since the hearing.

A majority of the council’s members have suggested publicly that they plan to approve Wolohojian to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court, where Healey nominated her to fill the seat vacated by Justice David A. Lowy, an appointee of former governor Charlie Baker.

While on the appeals court, Wolohojian recused herself from handling all cases involving the attorney general’s office during the eight years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor, a court spokesperson previously told the Globe. That included when she and Healey were still in a relationship and after they separated in 2019.

Healey has previously said that Wolohojian would not have to step aside from cases involving the governor’s office or the executive branch. On Tuesday, Healey defended the judge’s answer about recusal, saying her plan to make calls on a case-by-case basis is “the appropriate answer.”

“You are not to answer about hypotheticals, as a judge, when it comes to evaluating recusal,” Healey said during an appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.” She also argued that Wolohojian’s decision to adhere to a blanket recusal when Healey was attorney general should not determine how she now approaches cases involving Healey as governor.

“I was the state’s lead lawyer, the one practicing before those courts,” Healey said. “It’s a different position now, as governor, when I’m not, and my team is not, practicing before the court.”

The state’s Constitution empowers the Governor’s Council to approve not only all judicial nominations, but also the governor’s recommendations for pardons or commutations. Its opposition has, at times, flouted high-profile choices, including Baker’s attempt to pardon two siblings convicted decades earlier of sexually abusing children.

But judicial nominations have rarely faced major turbulence in recent years. Collectively, the council has approved 12 other Healey nominees to various courts by a 75-1 margin, according to a Globe analysis. In Baker’s eight years, during which he appointed more than half of the judiciary, not one of the Republican’s nominees was ever rejected by the council — the rare withdrawal notwithstanding.

At last week’s hearing, at least four members indicated they planned to back Wolohojian’s nomination, with Terrence Kennedy, a Lynnfield Democrat, telling her directly that he would be “voting for you next week.”

Healey on Tuesday acknowledged the optics of the pick “are unusual.” But, she noted, Wolohojian was also considered for a spot on the Supreme Judicial Court by Baker.

“I can assure you,” Healey said Tuesday, “I have utmost confidence in the job that she’ll do on an incredibly important court. I’m proud of that nomination.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.