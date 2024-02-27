‘Now is our moment to seize!’: Lawmakers, leaders honor Dominican community at first annual Independence Day breakfast.

The first Dominican and Afro-Latina to be elected to the Boston City Council, Councilor Julia Mejia , along with newly-elected Dominican councilors Enrique Pepén and Henry Santana, hosted the event, representing the community’s rising influence in the city and state.

Mejia took to the stage at the start of the event and was greeted with a standing ovation, cheers, and applause, as video of her first election victory played on a projector behind the stage.

Boston City Councilor At-Large, Julia Mejia, right, has an emotional moment with her mother, Mirtha Pena, Tuesday morning. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“So many people came to this country with a suitcase full of dreams in pursuit of the American dream,” Mejia said, wiping tears from her eyes as she acknowledged her own mother’s hard work and sacrifice that helped Mejia get where she is. “Now is our moment to seize ... ¡Viva la República Dominicana!”

“The theme of this breakfast is honoring the pioneers, those that broke the barriers for all of us,” said Pepén, who also highlighted his own family’s story of immigration and perseverance.

The program, held in both Spanish and English, recognized various Dominican lawmakers and community leaders, and celebrated the Dominican population’s growing political power and influence, and its significant contributions to the state. Guests frequently cheered and waved Dominican flags as lively Dominican music filled the air.

According to Mejia’s office, the Dominican community is among the fastest-growing Latino immigrant populations in Massachusetts. More than 175,000 Dominican residents live in the state; collectively, they own more than 500 businesses and contribute around $202.2 million to the economy. Of the 50 US states, Massachusetts has the fourth largest Dominican population in the country, Mejia said. Behind Lawrence, Boston has the second-largest Dominican population in the state.

Lawmakers, including Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, US Representative Ayanna Pressley, Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also addressed the crowd.

“What makes Massachusetts great is this amazing tapestry of people who come here in search of an American dream and work every single day to have their chance to sit at the table of influence,” Driscoll said.

“This is the first of what I hope will be many years of packing halls and bringing our Dominican population together to celebrate Independence Day,” Driscoll continued. “Feliz Día de Independecia Dominicana!”

Pressley was one of several speakers to highlight Mejia’s role as a pioneer and inspirational representative of the Dominican community.

“You have always a show up unapologetically, and in doing so you have given us permission to take up space and to express our pride wherever we come from, whatever our culture and our heritage is,” Pressley said. “What you were seeing in real time in the city of Boston, in our Commonwealth, is that we are building a whole new table.”

“The fact that this district is so vibrant, diverse and dynamic is a testament to the brilliance, the resilience, the underpaid innovation, the impact and the pride of the Dominican community,” Pressely continued. “I want to affirm to the Dominican community that you belong everywhere, from City Hall, to the State House, to Capitol Hill, and all the way to the White House.”

Wu acknowledged the sacrifice, struggle, and adversity leaders and community members have faced to carve the path for representation.

“When you break down those, whether it’s a glass ceiling or some other kind of wall, [it leaves] scars and bruises, and we carry those,” Wu said. “But what it means to have a space to be together with people who have walked in those shoes, and to see the next generation understand a completely different world of possibilities, makes all the difference in the world.”

“It’s my responsibility to make sure that I’m putting those same sacrifices and that same effort in to make sure that future generations can have a better community, can be in a better position than I am today,” Santana said to the Globe in an interview.

Guests at the event also watched a pre-recorded video message from US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who said the Boston community is “more vibrant” because of its Dominican community.

“Together, we are able to continue fighting for freedoms for people,” Warren said.

Andrés Pérez, 54, of Hyde Park said he was “full of excitement” for the event, and appreciated the recognition of the Dominican holiday. He was especially looking forward to hearing Mejia speak.

“We’re very proud,” Pérez said. “She has not only worked for the Dominican community, but also the whole city of Boston.”

“We love this place,” he said, speaking for the Dominican community. “It’s a very special day. Things are changing.”

Alongside the community’s strides forward and achievements, Mejia told the Globe in an interview there is still more progress to be made. She especially would love to see even more political representation for the community, more access to government contracts, more union participation, and a decrease in the racial wealth gap.

“If we’re really serious about equity, and we’re really serious about meeting this moment, then Dominicans need to be a part of that conversation,” said Mejia.

















Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.