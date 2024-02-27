Joyce Craig wins organized labor endorsements in race for N.H. governor

“My family is a labor family,” she said, “and I know firsthand that the work the New Hampshire AFL-CIO does to protect the rights of working people and fight for fair wages helps everyone in our state.”

Democratic candidate Joyce Craig , the former mayor of Manchester, said she is honored to have the group’s endorsement.

With two contested primaries in full swing, one gubernatorial candidate won the support Tuesday of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, solidifying her status as organized labor’s favorite in the race.

Glenn Brackett, the group’s president, said Craig’s commitment to working families is “unparalleled.”

“We know Joyce will work tirelessly to raise wages and protect workers,” he said, “which is why we will work tirelessly to make sure Joyce is New Hampshire’s next governor.”

Securing the AFL-CIO board’s unanimous endorsement could help Craig’s candidacy, but it’s no surefire path to public office. After all, her preferred successor in last fall’s mayoral race got the group’s endorsement but still lost to his Republican-backed opponent.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Craig is up against Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, who has her own growing list of endorsements. (A lesser-known candidate, Newmarket restaurateur Jon Kiper, is also seeking the Democratic nomination.)

While Craig and Warmington agree on many policy positions, their endorsements offer some clues as to how they might differentiate themselves ahead of the Sept. 10 primary.

When former Vermont Governor Howard Dean endorsed Warmington earlier this month, he emphasized her track record of challenging Republicans on public education and abortion rights.

“To take back the corner office and defeat a dangerous Republican agenda, we need a fighter like Cinde who will never back down from a challenge,” Dean said.

Republican primary

Endorsements in the GOP primary are likewise serving to differentiate between the two leading contenders, former US senator Kelly Ayotte and former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse.

Ayotte has touted hundreds of endorsements, including from two former New Hampshire governors. Her law enforcement endorsers include a majority of the state’s sheriffs, who underscore her message on public safety and curtailing the flow of illegal drugs.

Sullivan County Sheriff John Simmonds wrote in an op-ed for the Eagle Times in January that Ayotte is “the only candidate in this race talking about issues that impact every law-enforcement official in this state.”

Morse, meanwhile, stands out as the GOP candidate eager to align himself with former president Donald J. Trump. He endorsed Trump in December and celebrated receiving the endorsement of Merrimack County Commissioner David Lovlien II in January.

Lovlien said Morse’s assets include his “authenticity and real working-class connections” and his “direct line of communication” with Trump.

