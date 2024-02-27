People found dead in Theater District hotel room identified as woman, 25, and man, 43, prosecutors say

Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a Theater District hotel room on Monday as a 25-year-old woman and 43-year-old man.
The bodies were found in a room on the 13th floor of Moxy Boston Downtown, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said Tuesday. Both people suffered gunshot wounds and a gun was found in the room.
Authorities did not release the names of the two people or say who they believe is responsible for the fatal gunfire. A Boston police department spokesman said homicide detectives continue to investigate the deaths.
Officers were called to the hotel around 12:22 p.m. Monday after a employee alerted authorities.
Speaking with reporters, Hayden said “the general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time.”
Between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., officials carried what appeared to be two bodies from the hotel and loaded them into vehicles from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
