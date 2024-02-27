fb-pixelMoxy Boston: Authorities investigate deaths of man and woman at hotel Skip to main content

People found dead in Theater District hotel room identified as woman, 25, and man, 43, prosecutors say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated February 27, 2024, 10:30 a.m.
Authorities continue to investigate after man and woman were found dead Monday at the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel in Boston.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a Theater District hotel room on Monday as a 25-year-old woman and 43-year-old man.

The bodies were found in a room on the 13th floor of Moxy Boston Downtown, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said Tuesday. Both people suffered gunshot wounds and a gun was found in the room.

Authorities did not release the names of the two people or say who they believe is responsible for the fatal gunfire. A Boston police department spokesman said homicide detectives continue to investigate the deaths.

Officers were called to the hotel around 12:22 p.m. Monday after a employee alerted authorities.

Speaking with reporters, Hayden said “the general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time.”

Between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., officials carried what appeared to be two bodies from the hotel and loaded them into vehicles from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

