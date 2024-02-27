People found dead in Theater District hotel room identified as woman, 25, and man, 43, prosecutors say

Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a Theater District hotel room on Monday as a 25-year-old woman and 43-year-old man.

The bodies were found in a room on the 13th floor of Moxy Boston Downtown, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said Tuesday. Both people suffered gunshot wounds and a gun was found in the room.

Authorities did not release the names of the two people or say who they believe is responsible for the fatal gunfire. A Boston police department spokesman said homicide detectives continue to investigate the deaths.