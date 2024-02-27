Connecticut man sentenced to prison for defrauding NESN of more than $500,000

A Connecticut man was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months in federal prison for stealing over $500,000 from his former employer, New England Sports Network, and spending it on cars, a plane and other luxury items, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Ariel Legassa, 52, was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $480,000 in restitution and a $1,000 special assessment during a hearing in US District Court in Boston, prosecutors said in a statement.

“Supplementing your paycheck by scamming your employer is a really bad career move. But Ariel Legassa did exactly that, taking advantage of the trust NESN placed in him to steal over $575,000 which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Justice demands that financial fraudsters like Legassa be held accountable for their crimes and today’s sentence ensures that he will pay for what he did with prison time and restitution.”