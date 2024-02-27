Connecticut man sentenced to prison for defrauding NESN of more than $500,000

A Connecticut man was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months in federal prison for stealing over $500,000 from his former employer, New England Sports Network, and spending it on cars, a plane and other luxury items, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.
Ariel Legassa, 52, was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $480,000 in restitution and a $1,000 special assessment during a hearing in US District Court in Boston, prosecutors said in a statement.
“Supplementing your paycheck by scamming your employer is a really bad career move. But Ariel Legassa did exactly that, taking advantage of the trust NESN placed in him to steal over $575,000 which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Justice demands that financial fraudsters like Legassa be held accountable for their crimes and today’s sentence ensures that he will pay for what he did with prison time and restitution.”
A jury found Legassa guilty of seven counts of mail fraud and three counts of unlawful monetary transactions after a five-day trial in November, the statement said.
In early 2021, Legassa negotiated a contract with a New York company to provide web development services for NESN. At the same time, Legassa created a fake business under the same name as the new vendor. He created and approved 11 fake invoices and received over $500,000 in payments, according to prosecutors.
He spent the money on a Tesla, BMW, Land Rover, credit card bills, and a private plane. He also transferred some of the money into his other accounts, the statement said.
“This was brazen fraud driven by the defendant’s greed. Mr. Legassa violated the faith NESN placed in him as a senior executive to game circumvent the company’s internal controls and line his own pocket, " Levy said in the statement. “This type of criminal conduct is not just about the stolen money. The abuse of trust inherent in these types of sophisticated white collar schemes leaves a trail of victims.”
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.