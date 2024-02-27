Smoky condition at Malden Center stop on Orange Line causes delay

The smoke was “reported by a train operator as the train was departing Malden Center, headed southbound,” he said.

Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesperson, said by email that the smoke was “the result of a bicycle on the Orange Line right-of-way” that made contact with the third rail. Pesaturo said someone had pushed the bike onto the tracks.

Smoky conditions on the Orange Line caused delays Tuesday morning, according to the MBTA.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the MBTA warned riders to expect 25-minute delays.

“Orange Line Update: Delays of about 25 minutes while Malden Fire investigates the track area at Malden Center,” the MBTA said. “Trains may stand by at stations.”

Advertisement

At 10:27 a.m., the MBTA reported that workers had “cleared the track area” and were trying to restore power at the station.

“Regular service has resumed with residual delays of about 15 minutes,” the MBTA said.

The delay cleared shortly after 11 a.m.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.