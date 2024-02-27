Man on scooter seriously injured in crash with car in Roslindale

A man on a scooter was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Washington Street in Roslindale Tuesday evening, according to Boston police.
His injuries are life-threatening, said David Estrada, a spokesperson for the police department.
The man’s condition was not known late Tuesday night.
Officers responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at 4165 Washington St., Estrada said.
Officers apparently arrived to find the crash involving a man on a scooter. According to video broadcast by WCVB-TV, a gray Toyota was involved in a crash with a scooter that was laying on its side in pieces.
The street was shut down for several hours while police investigated the scene.
No further information was released.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
