Pedestrian struck in Quincy hit-and-run, police seek driver

A person was struck while trying to cross the Southern Artery in Quincy Tuesday evening by the driver of an SUV who did not stop, according to police.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when they were struck by a dark-colored SUV in the area of 1020 Southern Artery shortly before 6 p.m., police said in a statement.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not known.