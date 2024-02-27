Pedestrian struck in Quincy hit-and-run, police seek driver

A person was struck while trying to cross the Southern Artery in Quincy Tuesday evening by the driver of an SUV who did not stop, according to police.
The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when they were struck by a dark-colored SUV in the area of 1020 Southern Artery shortly before 6 p.m., police said in a statement.
The person was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not known.
The driver fled the scene Northbound on Southern Artery towards South Street. The SUV was described as “mid-size dark-colored” and is believed to have damage to the passenger side bumper, hood, and windshield.
The crash is under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Quincy Police Department at (617) 479-1212.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.