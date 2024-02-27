‘An extremely aggressive timeline’: Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub to hire inaugural CEO by May

The Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub, or RILSH, has been tasked through legislation passed in 2023 to act as the central entity and coordinating organization of life science initiatives on behalf of the state, potentially investing in Rhode Island-based companies, and promoting economic growth and workforce development. The hub is mirrored after similar groups in Massachusetts, and will oversee $45 million in state funding.

“This is an extremely aggressive timeline for a search for a CEO,” said Phillip Duffy, a partner with Korn Ferry , the search firm hired by the state to help find the hub’s inaugural leader. “We’ve been scouring the landscape and ensuring we have no rocks that not been overturned.”

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s Life Sciences Hub, the state’s newly created quasi-public agency focused on bulking up the local industry, will be selecting its inaugural CEO in just three months.

Bringing on a CEO “is my highest priority,” said Neil Steinberg, the hub’s chairman. Steinberg was the longtime president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, and retired last year.

Alongside Steinberg, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner serves as the hub’s vice chair. They lead an unpaid, 13-person board of the state’s top leaders health care and workforce development, including hospital CEOs, university presidents, and business executives. The board is now laying the initial groundwork for the hub, but hiring a CEO will allow the agency to “take off,” Steinberg said, who described the group as being in its “startup” phase.

The eventual CEO, who is expected to earn $250,000 to $400,000, will be tasked with “selling” Rhode Island as a place of opportunity for bioscience companies.

The CEO has to be confirmed by the state Senate, and that’s why there’s such an aggressive timeline, said Steinberg. Lawmakers wrap up the state’s legislative session by the end of June every year.

“Trying to hire someone now and then say they won’t be confirmed until January is not going to work. You got away with it with me, but not someone who is trying to get a job,” said Steinberg, who waited months for Governor Dan McKee to officially name Steinberg as the chair of the board in October. He was confirmed by the Senate in early January.

Steinberg, who spearheaded support for the hub’s creation while he was still leading the Rhode Island Foundation, has been critical over the state failing to focus on industries outside of restaurants and tourism.

“Rhode Island has never really moved on from the Jewelry and textile industries,” said Steinberg.

During the hub’s second-ever board meeting on Tuesday, Duffy outlined the firm’s timeline to select a candidate to lead the agency by the end of May or early June. The firm, he said, has already met with “several candidates” in Boston for the job.

In early April, Korn Ferry will provide eight to 10 candidates to the board and begin initial secondary referencing, scouring candidates’ social media, and verifying their educational backgrounds, said Duffy. By mid-April, the list will be narrowed to five or six candidates.

The entire board will not be notified of every candidate until there are only about three or four candidates left.

Duffy said the CEO will need to set measurable milestones for the hub during their initial three to six months by building and setting a strategy for the next three to five years. They will also need to “consistently pressure test and measure the impact” of the organization’s strategy.

“We’re looking for someone who has already led and can build an organization of scale, is an entrepreneurial innovator who can make [the hub] a sustainable ‘stand alone’ organization,” said Duffy.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.