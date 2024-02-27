Rhode Islanders have until Sunday to register to vote in presidential primary

Although DeSantis, Christie and Ramaswamy have dropped out of the race, they did not file affidavits to withdraw their names from the Rhode Island ballot, said Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore.

In Rhode Island, the Democrat primary ballot will include President Biden and Representative Dean Phillips, of Minnesota. And the Republican ballot will include former president Donald Trump, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders have until Sunday to register to vote in the April 2 presidential primary.

But the race is already shaping up to be a rerun of the 2020 Biden/Trump contest, as 15 states including Massachusetts prepare to vote on Super Tuesday, March 5. And Haley, who lost in her home state of South Carolina, has only promised to remain in the race until Super Tuesday.

The deadline for Rhode Island voters to disaffiliate, if they wish to vote in a primary for a party other than the party with which they’re now affiliated, is also Sunday.

Both processes can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers’ office. To find a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations that will be open on Sunday, go here.

Mail ballot applications are also now available for registered voters. Registered voters can apply for a mail ballot using a paper form or the Department of State’s online mail ballot application portal. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the presidential primary is 4 p.m. March 12.

In addition to voting for presidential candidates, Rhode Islanders will vote for 14 Democratic convention delegates — including seven in the First Congressional District and seven in the Second Congressional District.

The Biden delegate candidates include Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, and Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson, of Cumberland.

In all, Rhode Island gets 30 Democrat delegates, including party leaders and elected officials, plus two alternates.

On the Republican side, Rhode Islanders will be voting for Trump delegates, Haley delegates, or uncommitted delegates. The delegates will be chosen using a proportional representation system based on the results of the primary.

Rhode Island gets 19 Republican delegates, including 16 elected delegates plus state Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers, National Committeewoman Sue Cienki, and National Committeeman Steven Frias, and voters will also pick 16 alternate delegates, state GOP executive director Jesus Solorio Jr. said.

The Trump delegate candidates include Representative Sherry L. Roberts, of West Greenwich, and former representative Justin K. Price, who took part in the march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and tweeted the debunked conspiracy theory that Antifa was to blame for the ensuing violence.

The Haley delegate candidates include former state Republican Party chairman Giovanni D. Cicione and former state representative Daniel P. Reilly. The uncommitted delegates include former House candidate Stacia Huyler, of Warwick, and former House candidate Karin Gorman, of Johnston.

Presidential candidates, delegate candidates, and voters can find important information and deadlines online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPEng.html. To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.