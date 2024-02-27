Roxbury man charged with car theft following shooting, chase, alleged robbery in Mattapan

An attorney for Sudler could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Sudler is due back in court March 19.

Elias J. Sudler, 33, was ordered held in Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail at his arraignment Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of motor vehicle larceny, court records show.

A Roxbury man is facing a car theft charge after he told police he was robbed of $10,000 cash following a shooting and a crash in Mattapan early Tuesday morning, according to officials and legal documents.

He was arrested after Boston police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 45 Itasca St. about 1:30 a.m. and learned while en route to the scene that a black Acura believed to be connected to the shooting was seen racing along Cummins Highway, according to a police report.

The report was redacted, with names and narrative portions blacked out, so that it was unclear how officers determined that Sudler had allegedly stolen a vehicle.

Officers chased the Acura, which turned from the highway onto Rugby Road and continued onto River Street, where officers lost sight of the vehicle, the report said.

Police then found a gray Toyota Camry at the intersection of River and Monponset streets that had sustained damage to the rear bumper in a collision with the Acura, according to the report. A large amount of money was found on the floor of the Toyota.

At the shooting scene, officers spoke with a man who said he was driving a 2006 BMW X3 on Blue Hill Avenue when he realized he was being followed, the report said. The man turned onto Almont Street and then Itasca Street, where he got out of the SUV and saw the driver of the Acura reach his hand out the window and begin shooting at him, according to the report.

The man ducked behind another vehicle, which was hit by gunfire, and saw the passenger of the Acura get out and into another vehicle and drive away, the report said. Police searched for the occupants of the Acura but could not find them.

About 2:15 a.m., police received a call from Sudler, who said two men had just stolen $10,000 from him on River Street and fled in a black Acura, according to the report.

Police met with Sudler, who they “observed to be nervous,” and he told them he needed to go someplace safe to talk, the report said. Sudler said he knew one of the two people who robbed him and that he had been in the Acura’s passenger seat when the driver pointed a gun at him and took $10,000 he was carrying in cash, according to the report.

Near 226 River St., Sudler pointed out a who man he said had robbed him, and officers stopped the man and took him to the Mattapan police station, where he was “very verbally combative with officers,” the report said. The man requested the names and badge numbers of all officers involved and then walked out of the police station lobby while an officer was gathering the information, according to the report.

Sudler was taken to the same station, where he was later booked, police said.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.