Suspect in killing of nurse whose body was found at Logan Airport remains in Kenya

Kevin Kangethe, the man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at Logan International Airport before fleeing to Kenya, is now representing himself in deportation proceedings in his native Kenya, according to press accounts from that country.
Kangethe is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Margaret M. Mbitu, 31, on Oct. 31. Her body was found in a car parked at Logan’s central garage on Nov. 1 after her family reported her missing, officials said.
After parking his car at the airport, Kangethe, 40, flew to Kenya, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. At the request of Hayden’s office, the United States has asked Kenya to hand Kangethe over to American authorities so he can be returned to Boston and stand trial.
Kangethe was arrested in Kenya earlier this month but escaped from a police station for several days before being recaptured by Kenyan law enforcement. He has remained jailed since and on Monday appeared in court, saying had fired two lawyers, according to press accounts.
Kangethe told the judge he will represent himself and a hearing was scheduled for March 1.
Mibitu was a beloved member of the Kenyan community centered around the Faith Anglican Church in Bridgewater, where services cycle between English and the Kikuyu language.
Mbitu, a registered nurse from Whitman, worked at a Brockton-based nonprofit serving people with mental health and substance abuse issues, the Globe has reported.
