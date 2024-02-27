Suspect in killing of nurse whose body was found at Logan Airport remains in Kenya

Kevin Kangethe, the man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at Logan International Airport before fleeing to Kenya, is now representing himself in deportation proceedings in his native Kenya, according to press accounts from that country.

Kangethe is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Margaret M. Mbitu, 31, on Oct. 31. Her body was found in a car parked at Logan’s central garage on Nov. 1 after her family reported her missing, officials said.

After parking his car at the airport, Kangethe, 40, flew to Kenya, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. At the request of Hayden’s office, the United States has asked Kenya to hand Kangethe over to American authorities so he can be returned to Boston and stand trial.