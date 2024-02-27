Winchester Public Schools will hire outside evaluator to review its early literacy instruction

“This is really us acknowledging that we need to strengthen our early literacy program,” Hackett said.

Under fire from parents who say the district’s reading curriculum fails its most vulnerable students, Winchester Public Schools will hire an outside evaluator to review its current literacy practices, Superintendent Frank Hackett said Tuesday night.

The Winchester review comes as districts across the state watch to see whether the state Legislature passes a bill that would empower the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to determine which reading curriculums pass state muster. The state has previously called one of the reading curriculums used by Winchester “low quality” because it includes discredited teaching practices. The move also follows a four-part investigation by the Globe’s Great Divide education team — a series that revealed the negative impact of poor teacher training, shoddy curriculum, and limited state intervention on children’s reading levels across the state.

The district will contract with the Northampton-based Collaborative for Educational Services for a review that will include in-person interviews and focus groups, as well as anonymous surveys of both parents and teachers, Hackett said. The Collaborative also will review the district’s early literacy data, he said.

Hackett said he expects the process to wrap up by June.

The researchers’ findings could influence the district’s reading curriculum moving forward, though the School Committee stopped short Tuesday of committing to a new curriculum.

A contingent of parents, many of whom have children with dyslexia, have been pressing the district for years to change its ways. Amy Poftak was one of about a dozen mothers who attended the Tuesday meeting.

“I think that’s the part that I find most difficult — the lack of acknowledgment that this is a highly problematic program, and the lack of curiosity about the high-quality alternatives that exist today,” Poftak said during public comment.

Winchester has been using a curriculum called Units of Study from the New Hampshire-based publisher Heinemann. The creator of the curriculum, Lucy Calkins, told The New York Times in 2022 that she erred in placing an emphasis on visual cues for solving unknown words. Columbia University Teachers College, which once housed Calkins’ consultant work, cut ties with the curriculum creator last year.

Critics of Units of Study also have faulted the curriculum for its “workshop” approach to reading instruction, which involves students reading independently or in small groups while a teacher works with a specific subset of children. Struggling readers need greater doses of teacher-led instruction than the workshop approach provides, according to “structured literacy” advocates.

As the Globe previously reported, districts in the state’s wealthiest communities were disproportionately likely in the 2022-23 school year to use Units of Study or another curriculum on the state’s “low quality” list. Though the districts have high overall reading scores, marginalized students in those districts are faring poorly. Two out of every three special education students in those districts, for example, failed to meet the state’s English Language Arts proficiency benchmark.

Committee member Shamus Brady made a motion during Tuesday’s meeting “to move on from the Units of Study curriculum as soon as possible,” but his colleagues didn’t support it.

Committee Chair Tom Hopcroft said the district was entering the review without a predetermined outcome.

“We’re really pretty open, and we ask everyone to be open,” Hopcroft said. “If the output is a giant change, it’s going to require a significant investment, and we’ll need to show a very thoughtful process to get there.”

School Committee members said it was not clear to them to what extent Winchester teachers are using Units of Study. Hackett, who was scheduled to provide a presentation on current literacy practices, said he chose not to do so in part because there are not clear answers.

“I just don’t know if we have a great handle on what exactly teachers are doing,” Hackett said.

Kris Montgomery, a Winchester grandparent present for the meeting, found the admission mind boggling.

“How is that possible?”

Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.