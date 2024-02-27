fb-pixelWomen's History Month: Tell us about the women in Boston making a difference Skip to main content
Tell us about a woman in the Boston area who is making a difference

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 27, 2024, 5:37 a.m.
This Women’s History Month, the Globe is looking to recognize everyday extraordinary women in and around Boston who may not normally get the praise they deserve.

In order to do this, we need help from our readers.

Do you know an exceptional woman in who is making a difference in Boston or its surrounding communities? Whether she’s a local business owner, a stay-at-home mom, or someone who is considered a staple in your neighborhood, we want to know more about her.

Fill out the form below to share your nomination. We may use your feedback in a future article and on social media.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

