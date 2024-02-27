Mayor Wu, Boston Public Schools call off plans to move the O’Bryant exam school to West Roxbury

“With a lack of consensus around moving the O’Bryant School to the West Roxbury Educational Complex,” the email said, “we are halting those plans indefinitely.”

Families of O’Bryant students were informed Tuesday night in an email from Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, and School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson after news broke of the mayor’s decision. Wu is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday, according to multiple city and district officials and staff.

Caving to months of sustained opposition from city councilors, parents, teachers, and students, Mayor Michelle Wu is pulling the plug on a controversial plan to move the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science to West Roxbury .

The email did not outline an alternative vision for the O’Bryant or the now-vacant West Roxbury campus.

The city’s plan had drawn intense criticism from community members who did not want to see the city’s most diverse exam school uprooted from its longtime home in Roxbury — the Black cultural center of Boston — to a mostly white neighborhood that isn’t easily accessible by public transit.

The proposed move was announced in June, as part of an ambitious plan to overhaul Boston’s high school system. The proposal called for the O’Bryant to be relocated to a completely rebuilt facility at the West Roxbury complex on the VFW Parkway. The Madison Park Technical Vocational School in Roxbury, with which the O’Bryant currently shares a campus, would also have been revitalized and expanded under the plan.

“With feedback from community members, we have spent the past few months diligently exploring alternative sites for the O’Bryant school building, in addition to the proposed West Roxbury site,” the email said. “After analyzing many sites in Roxbury and other neighborhoods, we could not find an alternative location to accommodate the expansion and student experience that had been envisioned.”

The email, which was also sent to Madison Park parents, said the district is moving forward with the Madison Park planning process, but will “keep the O’Bryant School at its current location throughout construction.”

Going forward, the O’Bryant school and the West Roxbury site will be included in the annual facilities planning process the district laid out earlier this year.

“We are grateful for all of the input we’ve received from community members throughout the O’Bryant School programming study,” the email said, adding that the input the city and district received will be compiled in a report that they will share in the months ahead. The city will also host a Zoom meeting with the O’Bryant community on March 13.

Wu and Skipper’s vision for the new O’Bryant included state-of-the-art labs, access to green space, and extensive athletic facilities, including an indoor pool. Relocating the O’Bryant would also have allowed the school to grow from 1,600 to 2,000 students with more seats for seventh- and eighth-graders.

It’s unclear what alternative options the city leaders initially have in mind for the school, or how it will be incorporated into the Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools plan to rebuild the district’s aging facilities.

The proposed growth of both schools had fit into a broader system overhaul that the district has articulated over the last year: fewer, larger schools with more offerings. Adding some 1,500 students between the two schools would come at the expense of other high schools in the district, amid ongoing dwindling enrollment.

The city had lined up several high profile supporters for the plan, including Richard O’Bryant, son of the School Committee member for whom the exam school is named. But the proposed move rapidly drew opposition from the school community. Students, teachers, and parents complained that city and district leaders blindsided them and didn’t seek their input. They also doubted the timeline. Although the West Roxbury site was closed four years ago because it was in serious disrepair, Skipper said construction could begin in 2025 and students could move in a year later.

Above all, critics feared moving the school to a predominantly white neighborhood would dilute its diversity and culture. Of the city’s three elite exam schools, the O’Bryant’s student body is the most diverse: 37 percent Latino, 32 percent Black, and 17 percent Asian. Nearly half of students speak a native language other than English, and 60 percent are low-income.

Critics of the plan also pointed out the West Roxbury Education Complex — formerly West Roxbury High School — would present a major commuting challenge for families living in the easternmost parts of the city. BPS proposed running shuttle buses to the West Roxbury campus from transit hubs across Boston. Wu also said her administration was in talks with MassDOT and the MBTA about building a stop on the commuter rail line near the campus. And defenders of the plan said that the district’s revamped exam school admissions policy would ensure the school remains diverse, even if it moves.

Months of efforts by the district to sell the plan, including tours of the West Roxbury site and meetings with students and staff, appear not to have borne fruit. Parents, teachers, and students petitioned, protested, and spoke out at School Committee meetings against the idea. The proposal even brought criticism from state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, who called it “half-baked at best.” In December, the City Council passed a nonbinding resolution opposing the move.

Nisa Harrison, an O’Bryant teacher, criticized the city and district’s handling of proposed move.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said, “that teachers, families, students, and community members were forced to dedicate their time [outside of school/work] to advocate to ‘leaders’ of their missteps, disrespect, and dismissiveness.”

Rahul Dhanda, a parent at the school who helped organize a petition against the move, said he is happy the move has been called off, but hoped the city and district would still follow through on plans to redevelop both the O’Bryant and Madison Park.

“It’s important for them to follow through on both the schools,” Dhanda said. “Otherwise this isn’t about helping the O’Bryant, this is about punishing the O’Bryant for resisting what was an incredibly bad proposal.”

Ruby Reyes, director of the advocacy group Boston Education Justice Alliance, said that she hopes the city will consider proposals put forward by members of the school community at a December City Council hearing to redevelop the campus for both schools by adding additional stories to multiple buildings.

”There is very much a viable plan that was developed by parents, students, educators, and alumni,” Reyes said. “I hope Mayor Wu will consider those viable options, given that they were developed by the school community, and would be a step forward in mending community trust around school buildings.”

Daniel McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.