Trucker involved in fatal N.H. crash in 2019 wants to drive again; hearing scheduled for Tuesday

The brief hearing for Zhukovskyy, 28, occurred at the state Department of Safety headquarters to address discovery issues in the matter, officials said.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker from Ukraine who was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire, had an administrative hearing Tuesday in Concord, N.H., in an effort to regain his driving privileges in the state following his 2022 acquittal of criminal charges.

Earle F. “Sandy” Wingate III, a lawyer for Zhukovskyy, said after the hearing that he’s still seeking a number of items from state authorities in an effort to argue his client’s case, including police and accident reports from the crash. He said the hearing officer gave the state a week to provide the material. A final hearing date hasn’t been set.

“It’s tragic,” Wingate said of the fatal crash, while asserting that Zhukovskyy did not “cause or materially contribute” to it, the threshold for determining whether he can have his driving privileges restored.

“As far as I’m concerned, the fault does not lie with Mr. Zhukovskyy,” Wingate said.

Zhukovskyy alerted New Hampshire officials last fall that he was seeking permission to drive again in the state.

“I would like to request a hearing to get my license back,” Zhukovskyy wrote in a September email to the safety department, according to legal filings. “Thank you.”

Zhukovskyy was acquitted of manslaughter charges in August 2022, nearly three years after the devastating crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a charitable group of Marine veterans, in Randolph, N.H., on June 21, 2019.

Authorities said Zhukovskyy was driving a truck pulling a trailer when he hit the group of motorcyclists. Drivers from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island were among those killed.

Prosecutors alleged he caused the collision while under the influence of drugs. But a jury acquitted him of manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.

During the trial, Zhukovskyy’s lawyers acknowledged that he had ingested cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl on the morning of the crash but argued he was not impaired at the time of impact, about 10 1/2 hours later.

His defense centered on evidence that the lead motorcyclist had a .135 blood alcohol level when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed the center line, a chain of events his lawyers said caused the collision with Zhukovskyy’s truck.

The crash exposed widespread failures by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to keep track of troubled drivers like Zhukovskyy, who had a lengthy history of violations and arrests. The state overhauled its systems for handling alerts about law-breaking drivers after it was revealed that the registry had failed to act on warnings from Connecticut shortly before the crash to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license.

The Globe published an investigation that exposed how government negligence has for decades allowed drivers with menacing traffic records to remain on the road nationwide. The report, which was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting, also cited loopholes rampant in the trucking industry’s regulatory system.

Zhukovskyy, who was living in western Massachusetts at the time of the crash, was ordered deported in February 2023. But it’s not clear whether he would be sent to his native Ukraine during its ongoing war with Russia. The United States has paused repatriation flights to Ukraine and authorized Temporary Protected Status for qualified Ukrainians.

Zhukovskyy was placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after his acquittal but was released from a Pennsylvania facility in April under an order of supervision, according to detention and immigration officials.

A request for comment on Zhukovskyy’s whereabouts was sent to federal immigration authorities Tuesday.

Separately, Zhukovskyy last month rejected a plea deal that would have kept him out of jail on a drunken driving charge stemming from a May 2019 arrest in Connecticut. He refused a chemical test at the time, which should have caused his commercial driver’s license to be suspended in Massachusetts, but that didn’t happen.

His trial in the Connecticut case is scheduled for April 4, records show.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, as well as material from prior Globe stories. This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

