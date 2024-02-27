Lead-tainted applesauce sailed through gaps in food-safety system

But hundreds of pages of documents obtained by The New York Times and the nonprofit health newsroom The Examination, along with interviews with government and company officials in multiple countries, show that in the weeks and months before the recall, the tainted applesauce sailed through a series of checkpoints in a food-safety system meant to protect American consumers.

The Food and Drug Administration, citing Ecuadorian investigators, said a spice grinder was likely responsible for the contamination and said the quick recall of 3 million applesauce pouches protected the food supply.

WASHINGTON — Cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches sold in grocery and dollar stores last year poisoned hundreds of American children with extremely high doses of lead, leaving anxious parents to watch for signs of brain damage, developmental delays, and seizures.

The documents and interviews offer the clearest accounting to date of the most widespread toxic exposure in food marketed to young children in decades. Children in 44 states ate the tainted applesauce, some of which contained lead at extraordinarily high levels.

Time and again, the tainted cinnamon went untested and undiscovered, the result of an overstretched FDA and a food-safety law that gives companies, at home and abroad, wide latitude on what toxins to look for and whether to test.

“It’s amazing in a bad sense what a catastrophic failure this was,” said Neal Fortin, director of the Institute for Food Laws and Regulations at Michigan State University. “Largely, the food supply regulatory system is based on an honor system.”

The cinnamon originated in Sri Lanka and was shipped to Ecuador, where it was ground into a powder. It was probably there, the FDA has said, that the cinnamon was likely contaminated with lead chromate, a powder that is sometimes illegally used to tint or bulk up spices.

The ground cinnamon was then sold, bagged, and sold again to a company called Austrofood, which blended it into applesauce and shipped pouches to the United States. It was sold under the brand name WanaBana and various generic store labels.

Austrofood never tested the cinnamon or its tainted applesauce for lead before shipping it to the United States. The company said it relied on a certificate from a supplier saying the cinnamon was virtually lead free, records show. In a statement, the supplier, Negasmart, did not discuss that certification but said it had complied with all regulations and quality standards.

The FDA can inspect overseas food companies that ship to the United States, but even as food imports soared to record levels in 2022, international inspections fell far short of targets set by law.

American inspectors had not visited Austrofood in five years, records show.

“Companies have the responsibility to take steps to assure that the products they manufacture are not contaminated with unsafe levels of heavy metals,” Jim Jones, the top FDA food official, said in a statement. “The agency’s job is to help the industry comply and hold those who evade these requirements accountable, as appropriate.”

The FDA says it has no authority to investigate far down the international supply chain. Records show that the Ecuadorian government had the authority but not the capacity. Ecuadorian regulators had never before tested cinnamon for toxins and, when the FDA called looking for help, nearly half of the government’s lab equipment was out of service, said Daniel Sánchez, the head of Ecuador’s food safety agency.

Private safety audits commissioned by American importers are supposed to provide another layer of protection. But audits typically look only for the hazards that the importers themselves have identified.

None of the importers would say whether they considered lead a risk or tested for it, and it is unclear what, if any, steps they took. But none blocked the applesauce. Records show one auditor gave the applesauce maker an A+ safety rating in December, as American children were being poisoned.

The FDA has the power to test food arriving at the border. There is no indication that anyone tested the applesauce when it arrived at ports in Miami and Baltimore. Inspectors conduct about half as many such tests as they did a decade ago.

The FDA said it planned to analyze the incident and whether it needs to seek new powers from Congress.

The FDA asked Congress in 2022 for the authority to set heavy-metal limits and require baby food makers to test for them — changes that might have prevented last year’s poisoning. Congress did not act.

The tainted applesauce might have gone unnoticed for even longer had it not been for a family in North Carolina.

Early last summer, Nicole Peterson and Thomas Duong were alarmed by their young children’s blood-lead levels in a routine screening. Within weeks, the levels had doubled.

Peterson said the couple worked with the local health department as they tried to determine what could be hurting their children. We “weren’t sleeping and, we’re not eating — like this is driving us crazy,” Peterson said. She and her husband are suing Dollar Tree, where they bought the applesauce, and WanaBana, a US distributor led by Austrofood officers.

A Dollar Tree spokesperson said the company is committed to the safety of the products it sells. Austrofood said that it had relied on its supplier’s certification and that none of its other products has been recalled.

Thomas Duong and Nicole Peterson worked with their local health department in North Carolina to figure out why the lead levels in their children’s blood had surged. JESSE BARBER/NYT

Their 3-year-old daughter, a fierce, bright girl who loves twirly dresses and nail polish, had a blood-lead level of 24 micrograms per deciliter, nearly seven times the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s level of concern. Her younger brother, an easygoing toddler who loves noisy trucks and dance music, had reached a level of 21.

Public health investigators searched their home and day care but failed to find the source. When the parents’ blood tests came back normal, they began to suspect one food that only the children ate: foil pouches of cinnamon applesauce.

North Carolina health officials tested them and found extraordinarily high lead levels.

The CDC estimates that more than 400 infants and toddlers were poisoned. The median test result was six times the level found in the water crisis caused by lead pipes a decade ago in Flint, Mich.

The exposure in Flint was more sustained, and its long-term effects have been difficult to quantify. But years later, the number of students in the city who qualified for special education doubled.

The industry was never supposed to entirely police itself. The food-safety law called for the FDA to increase overseas oversight and conduct about 19,000 international food inspections annually.

The agency never came close to that target. Last year, records show that regulators conducted about 1,200 overseas inspections — visiting less than 1 percent of FDA-registered international food-makers.

When the Government Accountability Office flagged the problem in 2015, the FDA cited insufficient funding and questioned “the usefulness of conducting that many inspections.” The accountability office recently said it was still waiting for the FDA to say what it considered the appropriate number of inspections.

