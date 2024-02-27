Michigan election gave communities more time to handle absentee ballots

Many cities and townships now can run absentee ballots through tabulator machines starting eight days before the election. No results could be publicly released, however, until after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Absentee voting is a popular way to participate in Michigan since eligibility rules were greatly eased in 2018. But it took another change in law in 2023 to give local clerks more time to handle the flood of envelopes.

DETROIT — Michigan’s presidential primary was the first time communities in the state had the ability to count absentee ballots days before the Tuesday election.

“That took a lot of the burden off Election Day tabulation of absentee ballots,” said Michael Siegrist, the clerk in Wayne County's Canton Township. “Michigan had been held hostage by antiquated laws and procedures.”

He said 10,000 of Canton's 11,000 absentee ballots were processed by Tuesday morning.

More than 1.2 million absentee ballots were issued to Michigan voters, according to the secretary of state.

In the 2020 general election, more than 3 million absentee ballots were cast in the state, overwhelming some communities, which couldn’t open envelopes until election eve. Then-President Trump and his allies falsely said delays in finalizing results were evidence of fraud.

“When it takes a while for results to come in, there’s a vacuum,” Siegrist said. “Sometimes misinformation or disinformation fills that vacuum. That's what we saw in the 2020 election.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

EPA reveals significant $1b boost to Superfund program

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five toxic waste sites in 15 states are to be cleaned up, and ongoing work at dozens of others will get a funding boost, as the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a $1 billion infusion to the federal Superfund program.

The money is the third and last installment in the $3.5 billion allocated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Biden. It will help clear a backlog of hazardous sites such as old landfills, mines, and manufacturing facilities targeted by the 44-year-old Superfund program.

Long-contaminated sites slated for cleanup include a former smelting plant in East Helena, Mont.; an old textile mill in Greenville, S.C., and a New Jersey beach area blighted by lead battery casings and other toxic material used to build a seawall and jetty nearly 60 years ago. The Raritan Bay site in Old Bridge is one of three Superfund sites in New Jersey that will receive new funding. New Jersey is one of several states with more than one project included in the latest round of federal spending. Four sites in Pennsylvania, including the former Valmont Industrial Park in West Hazleton, will receive funding, as will three sites in California and two in New York.

In all, projects in 15 states, plus the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico., will receive federal funds.

No projects from Massachusetts were listed in the last round. In the previous round, funding went to clean three sites in the state: the former Creese and Cook tannery in Danvers; the Nyanza chemical waste dump in Ashland; and Walton and Lonsbury, a chromium electroplating facility, in Attleboro.

The money also will be used to speed the cleanup of 85 ongoing Superfund projects across the United States, the EPA said. The agency has vowed to clear a longtime backlog in the Superfund program, which was established in 1980 to clean up sites contaminated with hazardous substances. There are more than 1,300 Superfund sites across the country, EPA said.

Also on Tuesday, the Interior Department announced the federal government would fund 17 projects across the nation to expand access to renewable energy on Native American reservations and in other rural areas.

The $366 million plan will fund solar, battery storage, and hydropower projects in sparsely populated regions where electricity can be costly and unreliable. The money comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Witness in Ga. case evasive over DA’s romantic relationship

ATLANTA — A former law partner of Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade was evasive on the witness stand Tuesday as lawyers pressed him on details about a romantic relationship between Wade and District Attorney Fani Willis that has roiled the 2020 Georgia election case against Donald Trump.

Terrence Bradley, who also served for a time as Wade’s divorce attorney, was expected to be a key witness for lawyers seeking to remove Willis from one of four criminal cases against the former president. But when they questioned him, Bradley repeatedly said he did not know or could not remember when Willis and Wade’s relationship began.

When attorneys confronted Bradley about a text message in which he said the relationship started when Willis was working as a municipal court judge, Bradley told the court he had only been “speculating.” Defense lawyers appeared to grow increasingly frustrated with his lack of answers, with Trump’s lawyer at one point essentially accusing Bradley of lying on the witness stand.

“You do in fact know when it started. And you don’t want to testify to that in court, that’s the best explanation, isn’t it?” Trump attorney Steve Sadow asked. “That’s the true explanation because you don’t want to admit it in court, correct?”

Bradley’s testimony was thought to be potentially crucial as defense attorneys seek to undercut Willis and Wade’s claims about when their romantic relationship began. That timeline has become a central issue as defense attorneys push to have the pair disqualified from the case, arguing that their relationship created a conflict of interest.

Bradley’s testimony provided the latest courtroom foray into the personal lives of the prosecutors pursuing a hugely consequential prosecution of the former president and leading Republican candidate. It further laid bare how an investigation that began with direct evidence of Trump’s efforts to remain in power has instead taken on a soap opera atmosphere, bogged down by testimony about sex, dating, cash stashes and text messages involving neither Trump nor any of the defendants but rather the law enforcement officials leading the case.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

N.Y. Democrats propose changes to congressional map

ALBANY, N.Y. — Democrats in charge of New York’s Legislature have proposed new lines for congressional districts that could give them a potential boost in the key battleground state hours after rejecting boundaries created by a bipartisan redistricting commission.

The legislation proposed after Monday’s rejection vote leaves much of the Independent Redistricting Commission’s recently unveiled map in place, but it includes changes to districts in suburban Long Island and the Hudson Valley north of New York City.

The Democratic proposal is a significant step in the yearslong battle over New York’s 26 congressional seats, since even slight tweaks in the state’s map could help determine which party controls the US House after the November elections. Republicans have already threatened a legal challenge if the lines are approved.

The legislation could be voted on this week.

The state commission’s map would have helped Democrats in two districts and Republican Representative Marc Molinaro in another, but it left most of the current lines in place.

New York Law School professor Jeffrey Wice, who focuses on redistricting, said “this new map doesn’t veer that far off from the commission’s map.”

But he noted the lawmakers’ proposal would make changes to the Hudson Valley district held by Molinaro that could make his race more competitive.

The proposed map also would slightly reconfigure three districts on suburban Long Island, including the seat won recently by Democrat Tom Suozzi in a special election. That district was formerly held by George Santos, who was expelled from Congress.

Wice said the Legislature’s proposed map could help Suozzi, as well as Republican Representative Andrew Garbarino.

