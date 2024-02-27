Why today’s Michigan primary is sneakily interesting

The Michigan primary, made an early presidential primary state by the Democratic National Committee last year, was a spot on the map deemed to be sneakily interesting for both parties, which hold contests on the same day. Even without competitive races, that’s still the case.

The same situation very likely will happen again today in Michigan as voters head to the polls.

It took less than a minute after the polls closed in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries this year for former president Donald Trump to be declared the winner. The same media organizations also declared President Biden won those states with the same speed.

For Republicans, who are dealing with interparty battles, the results could give further insight into Trump's general election vulnerability. So, even without competitive races, the results will be sneakily interesting for both parties.

Here is what to look for:

How much voter excitement is there right now?

It’s hard to blame Michigan voters if they just aren’t up for voting. The presidential primary seems over. And no one likes the winning choices.

But Michigan is a state where both of these candidates know they need good organization there for the general election. The primary could be a test run for the general in that sense.

Michigan could still break a record even with an overall lackluster mood. The state’s vote by mail process is relatively new and already a record 1 million votes have been returned. New Hampshire and South Carolina Republicans both set record turnout. But following the South Carolina results, the race has pivoted to the general election quickly.

How many Democratic voters will pick ‘uncommitted’ as a protest vote

Michigan’s Arab American population is the largest, per capita, in the nation and make up a significant chunk of the general election vote. Many in this group don’t like Trump, but are upset with Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, seeing Biden as too pro-Israel.

Three weeks ago a pop-up campaign began to encourage Democrats there to vote the “uncommitted” option on the ballot as a way to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

On CNN, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was really unclear how the effort would go, signaling it could have some impact.

To make a statement, organizers are hoping to get 10,000 voters, the vote margin that Trump won the state by to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

How many anti-Trump Republican voters will there be and will they show up?

The most interesting statistic from the South Carolina primary on Saturday came from the exit polling. It found that 20 percent of Republican primary voters in the Palmetto State wouldn’t vote for Trump in the fall if he became the nominee. That is a huge warning flag for the Trump campaign.

Now it’s one thing for that to happen in South Carolina, a state Trump is expected to win handily against Biden. But it’s different in Michigan, a swing state considered a must-win for Trump.

What the exit polling saying on that question from Michigan voters might even re-frame the race away from Trump’s good poll numbers in key states to having a fundamental problem not yet captured in polling.

In the first test in a major swing state, clues from all corners of the state

Heading into the general election there is consensus that the overall contest will be won in six big swing states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Given that Nevada didn’t hold a competitive primary or caucus, Michigan is the first real test of some electability themes for both candidates.

Michigan does have a lot to test: There are big cities, rural areas, suburbs, and liberal college towns galore. Because of this diversity, there is also an ability to track trends in voting by race, labor status, income, and education.

Campaigns will slice and dice these numbers from Michigan as they make general election arguments to donors and voters.

In other words, while the winners will be likely called quickly, what happens in the Michigan primary will be referenced for months.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.