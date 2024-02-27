Readers reinforce the value of immigrants

Frost was one of dozens of readers who responded to an earlier column I wrote soliciting thoughts and ideas on how to persuade people who believe that immigrants are a strain that they are not, that there is substantial evidence that shows newcomers have a positive impact overall. I asked readers: Are adverse attitudes toward immigrants totally immutable?

Dan Frost owns a small business with his son in a suburb northwest of Boston. “I would love to hire and train immigrants,” Frost wrote to me. “We would hire half a dozen this season. The problem is where do we locate them? Please let us know. Thank you.”

By and large, most of the replies were, like Frost’s, on the pro-immigrant side. Call it self-selection bias, but the reality is that the number of people who hold anti-immigrant views are a minority in the United States. “According to our regular polling” the individuals “who are the most negative voices ... are loud and getting some persuasive fears out there that are doing some damage,” Jennie Murray, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy nonprofit, said in an interview. “But we still have this moderate majority that wants a safe, humane, and orderly process.”

In December, Murray’s organization released a survey of registered voters that showed that 86 percent of respondents would support a candidate in this year’s elections who “works to restore order at the border, and believes it is important for Republicans and Democrats to work together to pass immigration reforms that address labor shortages and inflation, and protect people already here and contributing.”

Historically, American laws have not helped to do that. In his reply to my column, Marty Cobern said that “the defining feature of US immigration laws since their inception” has been “the conflict between economics and racism.” Cobern cited examples, to name two: the Chinese Exclusion Act and the Immigration Act of 1917, which excluded from entry “anyone born in a geographically defined ‘Asiatic Barred Zone’ except for Japanese and Filipinos.”

Cobern said he is not “optimistic about changing the hearts and minds of those in the thrall of today’s racist demagogues.” Eventually, he said, “the economic pressure of those desperate for low-cost labor will override these pressures.”

Lynda Kaylor wrote that “the unemployment rate remains at record lows and many unskilled jobs are going unfilled. ... We need meatpackers and lettuce pickers and people to staff our nursing homes, mow our lawns,” etc. Kaylor also noted that anti-immigration hardliners are so concerned that immigrants need a helping hand when they first come in that they “fail to realize that most of these folks become hardworking, tax-paying, contributors to the economy.”

As for those who argued against letting more people into the United States, a reader who preferred not to be named stated that “not every opponent to illegal immigration is xenophobic.” This person also accused me of having “a white man’s view of immigrants,” which apparently means that white men who advocate for immigrants do it because they “can make money off their backs.”

Many readers wrote a “gotcha” type of response that went along the lines of, “I’m not against legal immigration, only the illegal kind.” Some were civil and rational, some were not. But if one follows their line of argument, then the United States should allow more people into the country and allow them to get work permits faster. When I told them that increasing legal immigration is the surest way to eliminate illegal immigration, they responded with something along the lines of, “but we need to fix the border first.”

Actually, we can do both. Expanding pathways to legal immigration will alleviate the current pressure at the border as more migrants will be allowed to come in legally and in an orderly way. And yes, we can add more resources to our border infrastructure to hire more US Border Patrol personnel to improve the processing of migrants and to strengthen the asylum system by clearing immigration court backlogs, among other measures.

Maybe they feel immigrants will bring crime (despite evidence to the contrary), which could be a fear-based reaction. Several readers alluded to that lack of understanding and suggested there need to be ways to foster connections between those who don’t know firsthand the immigrant experience and the new arrivals. Jeanne Lurie, a retired trial lawyer, wrote that throughout her “active practice years” she found that “it is very difficult to change minds.” Still, she suggested an “intensive, non-argumentative listening tour among others who do not share your views might help.”

Frost, the small-business owner, said there needs to be more press on the positive lives of immigrants. Another reader, David Shute, said: “It is only when individuals meet and interact with individuals in ordinary circumstances and their common concerns become known that hearts and minds change. The Irish Italian plumber has to see his Guatemalan construction worker neighbor struggle with the groceries and the kids in the parking lot of the supermarket same as he is to bridge the gap. That chance meeting is determined by zoning, housing, and economic opportunity. Where does Boston foster such an environment?”

The answer may very well lay in that intersection. How do we bridge the gap?

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.