Republicans need to put up or shut up over the IVF mess they created

Now the GOP is scrambling to assure voters that it supports IVF after all. But it’ll take more than press releases: If they mean what they say, Republicans should vote for legislation protecting the treatment.

Millions of Americans who never thought they could have children have been able to complete their families through the use of in vitro fertilization, a procedure in which embryos are created in a lab from harvested or donated sperm and eggs and then implanted in a mother’s uterus. So it was a five-alarm political fire for Republicans when the conservative Alabama Supreme Court basically called most of those families murderers, with a ruling earlier this month that has caused clinics to stop offering IVF in Alabama.

IVF is suddenly an issue because in the 8-1 decision, the Alabama court ruled that frozen embryos are children. The ruling makes IVF nearly impossible in Alabama because multiple embryos are typically created in the process, some of which may then be destroyed or donated for medical research. One clinic after another stopped offering IVF, including the fertility clinic at the University of Alabama, the state’s largest hospital and fertility clinic.

The court’s reasoning drew from a popular line of argument on the right; that life begins at conception. That way of thinking is usually meant to justify restrictions on abortion. But the court took the argument to its logical end by applying its protections to embryos created during the IVF process.

The problem for the GOP is that the heartache of infertility is indeed a bipartisan heartache.

“As someone who struggled to get pregnant, I believe all life is a gift. IVF allowed me, as it has so many others, to start my family,” Republican Representative Michelle Steel of California tweeted last week. “I believe there is nothing more pro-life than helping families have children, and I do not support federal restrictions on IVF.”

And yet Steel was among 125 House Republicans who this year supported the Life at Conception Act, which defines a “human being” to “include each member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.”

And so Republicans are caught in their own doom spiral of hypocrisy.

The Alabama case involved the question of whether three couples whose frozen embryos, held by an IVF clinic, were accidentally destroyed could sue under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act. That law, the court wrote, “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.”

“That is especially true where, as here, the People of this State have adopted a Constitutional amendment directly aimed at stopping courts from excluding ‘unborn life’ from legal protection.”

By Feb. 23 — a week after the Feb. 16 ruling — it began to dawn on Washington Republicans and the National Republican Senatorial Committee and even the Trump campaign that this political hot potato was now all theirs to deal with.

Backed up by poll results from former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway that found that 85 percent of Americans favor increased access to fertility-related services (including 78 percent of abortion opponents), the senatorial campaign committee put out a memo urging candidates to “Express Support for IVF: Clearly state your support for IVF and fertility-related services as blessings for those seeking to have children. Highlight the importance of these treatments in fulfilling the dreams of countless families to conceive.” Candidates were further advised to “Oppose Restrictions on IVF.”

It did not offer advice on how to deal with the simple fact that the Alabama decision flows directly from the party’s support for the concept that life begins at conception.

So the time is right for Republicans to put up or shut up — certainly on the IVF issue. Just last month, three Democratic lawmakers, Senators Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Patty Murray of Washington, and Representative Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, filed legislation to protect the right to access IVF and other assisted reproductive technology that they anticipated would be endangered in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It would establish a statutory right to such treatments as well as an individual’s statutory right to determine the “use or disposition of their reproductive genetic materials.”

Duckworth, who has given birth to two daughters, now aged 5 and 9, with the aid of IVF, told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that no Republicans have stepped up in support of the bill. “It’s been crickets since the Alabama ruling,” she said.

“Let’s make it clear,” she said. “Republicans will say whatever they need to say to try to cover themselves on this, but they’ve been clear, and Donald Trump has been the guy leading this effort to eliminate women’s reproductive rights and reproductive choice.”

She’s certainly right that voters must demand more than words on this issue.

Protecting IVF treatments is only the latest battle in the war against reproductive rights. There will be more. If one accepts the premise that embryos are children, the so-called morning after pill — Plan B — already under fire in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, will surely be next in the line-up.

The Alabama Legislature and its governor may well act to clean up the havoc caused by the recent court ruling there. But that’s cold comfort to the families whose lives have already been disrupted and the thousands who now fear — and quite rightly — that they will be the next ones whose desire for a family will be jeopardized.

