What we might have done to save Harmony Montgomery

Adam Montgomery murdered his 5-year-old daughter while the family of five, including three young children, was living in their car after having been evicted ( “Father guilty of killing daughter,” Page A1, Feb. 23). This circumstance must have been stressful beyond imagination. If the family had been provided with emergency shelter, Harmony’s fate might have been different.





The case of Harmony Montgomery has generated the usual righteous condemnation of a perpetrator and corresponding outpouring of sympathy for the child victim. The pictures of a smiling Harmony are more than endearing; she embodies innocence and goodness. Her expression projects the beautiful vulnerability of a child seeking affection. The photographs captured the public heart.

But not all that long ago, she was homeless, living in a car with her family. She was just as much the incarnation then of innocence and goodness, but those qualities were no defense against the cruelties of the system. Where was the effusion of compassion then? Her and her family’s plight might have been rationalized as the regrettable outcome of complex economic realities. Yet such inequities are allowed to persist as an element in the maintenance of the economic order on which we see our own security based.

The protection from the harm this child endured was assigned, as it is in thousands of these cases, to the particular obligation of designated adults in a variety of capacities. At the same time, Harmony had an absolute right to shelter and an equally absolute right to freedom from harm, which, being absolute, should not have depended on anything; they inhered in her. We just didn’t recognize them.

Perhaps, in lieu of flowers, we should contribute to stopping the legal harm of evicting fellow innocents.

Joseph R. Noone

Lynn