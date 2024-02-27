In the case of SJC nominee, questions of recusal are material

The hypotheticals in the editorial don’t provide an answer. “What if Governor Maura Healey’s efforts to force Milton to comply with the MBTA Communities Act end up before the court? Or Healey’s battle with Steward Health Care over access to the company’s financial records?” Both involve the enforcement of state law carried out by executive agencies represented by the attorney general. The governor may well have a “political interest in the outcome” but that has never been enough to trigger disqualification.

In the Feb. 25 editorial, “SJC nominee should offer clear answers on when she’d recuse herself,” the Globe criticizes Appeals Court Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian, Governor Maura Healey’s nominee for the Supreme Judicial Court, for not being more forthcoming in her Governor’s Council hearing, given that she is Healey’s former “romantic partner.” She gave no clear answers because there are none. As Wolohojian said, recusal is a case-by-case determination.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Take Justice Neil Lynch. He was legal counsel to Governor Edward King, closely involved in King’s policies, before his SJC nomination. He might have disqualified himself from government actions dating from the period he served King, but not after he left, much less five years later.

Advertisement

Is a former romantic partnership different? We are in a new world of “romantic” relationships in which both parties have careers. What are the rules? If disqualification is appropriate, is there a time limit, or is it forever? Federal court judges generally do not disqualify themselves when a former law clerk appears before them; for most, the rule of thumb is one year since the law clerk served in that role. Healey and Wolohojian separated in 2019. Is five years from the ending of the “romantic” relationship enough? It is a case-by-case analysis.

Nancy Gertner

Brookline

The writer is a retired US district judge and a senior lecturer at Harvard Law School.

Advertisement





Curious that romantic past is suddenly an issue, regarding women in power

In all my 50 years of reading the Globe, 35 of them as a practicing lawyer, never have I read the editorial board inquiring about the past romantic partners of seated or nominated judges. Usually the Globe did not even report on known romantic partners, even those who appeared before the judge as counsel. Why now? Could it be a different standard of inquiry about powerful women, a sense of entitlement to examine their private history but not men’s?

Jamy Buchanan Madeja

Rockport

The writer was general counsel for environmental affairs under the Weld administration.





Appearance of conflict could have chilling effect on those appearing before court

Re “This is not a controversy: Healey’s ex-partner is a fine pick for SJC” (Letters, Feb. 26): For all of the letter writers and others who criticize the critics of Governor Maura Healey’s nomination of her former romantic partner to the Supreme Judicial Court, I have one question: If you had a case in front of the state’s highest court in which you were challenging a proposed law or anything you knew the current administration strongly supported, how would you feel if one of the justices looking down at you had a long romantic history with the leader of the administration you were challenging? If there were ever a duty to avoid an appearance of conflict, this is it.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater