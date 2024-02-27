Healey, Willis, and the dangers of hiring someone you slept with

This is especially true in the matter involving Willis and Nathan Wade, the lawyer Willis hired to help oversee the Georgia election interference case brought against Donald Trump and 18 other codefendants. Whether Willis is disqualified or not, the seriousness of the charges against the former president have now been undercut by this question: When did Willis start having sex with Wade?

If all elected officials — Republicans and Democrats, male and female, straight and gay — followed such a directive, their hiring choices could then be weighed entirely on their merits, minus the conflict-of-interest optics associated with intimate relationships. And that would greatly serve the public interest.

Controversies over the hiring practices of Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis and Governor Maura Healey suggest the need for a simple rule: There are many qualified people out there so don’t appoint or recommend for a job someone you are sleeping with, are thought to be sleeping with, or have slept with.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Willis and Wade both testified that their romantic relationship began in 2022, after she hired him. However, lawyers for one of the codefendants in the case contend that the relationship began before she hired him, and that represents “self-dealing,” which in turn represents a conflict of interest. The theory is that Willis and Wade went on vacation trips together that were financed with the money he was paid, compliments of his employment by Willis. They both testified that they split the costs of their travel, which Willis said she paid for in cash.

Advertisement

Still, the controversy lingers, fanned, of course, by Trump. Last week, The New York Times reported that Trump’s lawyers presented an affidavit alleging that Willis and Wade exchanged roughly 12,000 voice calls and text messages in the first 11 months of 2021. While that much communication is not necessarily proof of sex, the data “could be problematic” if the judge considering the move to disqualify Willis believes it damages the credibility of Willis and Wade, Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, told the Times. The judge has set a hearing date of March 1 for the disqualification case.

Advertisement

Willis has called out questions about her relationship with Wade as racist and others consider them sexist. Yet if she had hired a lawyer with whom she had a strictly professional relationship, with no overtones of romance, such questions could never have been raised. The focus would be where it should be: on the criminal case against Trump. Instead, with her hiring choice, Willis handed her enemies a powerful weapon to use against her. Given the high stakes for the country, her decision seems incredibly shallow and self-indulgent. If she is disqualified, legal experts say the Georgia case would likely be delayed, pushing any trial past the November election. As the Times reported, the case would be reassigned to another prosecutor who could continue it, make major changes, or drop it.

If Willis isn’t disqualified, the case against Trump is still hurt by the controversy, and for no good reason. As a lawyer known primarily for handling low-level criminal cases, Wade brings no particular legal expertise to this high-profile job.

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, there’s a saying in political circles that a judge is a lawyer who knows a governor. Healey’s nomination of Appeals Court Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian, a former longtime romantic partner, to the Supreme Judicial Court brings new meaning to that premise.

Advertisement

Qualifications are not an issue for Wolohojian, who is highly regarded for her years on the bench. Since her appointment to the Appeals Court in 2008, Wolohojian sat on over 2,700 appeals and authored over 900 decisions. Still, her longtime, past romantic relationship with Healey raises legitimate questions about bias. According to a 2015 Boston Magazine profile of Healey, she and Wolohojian had been together for eight years at that time. They separated in 2019.

According to Healey, Wolohojian would not have to recuse herself from cases involving the governor or the executive branch. In response to some vaguely worded questions during last week’s confirmation hearing before the Governor’s Council, Wolohojian said she would recuse herself on a case-by-case basis, without providing any further details as to under which circumstances that might happen.

Healey has also said, “There is no one more qualified than Wolohojian for the job.” But an unusually small circle of five advisers, who included Healey’s chief of staff and chief legal counsel, recommended Wolohojian. That means a small group of insiders picked another insider, one with exceptionally close ties to Healey.

Of course, an elected official wants to hire people they can trust for high-profile, sensitive jobs. To that end, it’s human nature to pick people they know very well and a romantic partner certainly fits that description. For those who think a ban on lovers, past and present, goes too far, remember this: In the public sector, the public is the employer — and that raises a very different test of trust.

Advertisement

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.