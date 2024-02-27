fb-pixel76ers at Celtics: preview, TV, lines, and notes Skip to main content
76ERS AT CELTICS | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

76ers at Celtics: Can Boston push its win streak to nine?

By Brendan Kurie Globe Correspondent,Updated February 27, 2024, 8:46 a.m.
The Celtics are 2-1 against the 76ers this season, including a win in Philadelphia.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Celtics look to extend their season-best winning streak to nine games on Tuesday against a reeling 76ers team that has lost seven of 11 games since losing Joel Embiid to a knee injury.

With a ninth straight victory, the Celtics would match the Cavaliers, Clippers, Knicks, and Magic for the longest win streak in the NBA this season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Let’s get into it.

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -12. O/U: 227.0.

76ERS

Season record: 33-24. vs. spread: 32-25. Over/under: 32-25

Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 3-7

CELTICS

Season record: 45-12. vs. spread: 28-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 28-29

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Philadelphia 117.3, Boston 120.7

Points allowed per game: Philadelphia 113.7, Boston 110.4

Field goal percentage: Philadelphia .472, Boston .484

Opponent field goal percentage: Philadelphia .473, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Philadelphia .360, Boston .383

Opponent 3-point percentage: Philadelphia .353, Boston .350

Stat of the day: The 76ers haven’t reached 105 points in four straight games.

Notes: Boston is averaging 120.7 points per game this season, and its offensive depth was on display during Saturday night’s 116-102 victory over the host New York Knicks. Six Celtics scored at least 10 points in the win, led by Jaylen Brown’s 30 . . . Jayson Tatum is averaging a team-high 26.9 points per game but had his string of 13 straight games with at least 20 points and seven rebounds end Saturday night . . . Tuesday night’s game will be the fourth meeting between the Celtics and 76ers this season. Philadelphia prevailed 106-103 at home on Nov. 8, but Boston won 117-107 in Philadelphia on Nov. 15 and 125-119 in Boston on Dec. 1.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.

