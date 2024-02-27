76ers at Celtics: Can Boston push its win streak to nine?

The Celtics look to extend their season-best winning streak to nine games on Tuesday against a reeling 76ers team that has lost seven of 11 games since losing Joel Embiid to a knee injury.

With a ninth straight victory, the Celtics would match the Cavaliers, Clippers, Knicks, and Magic for the longest win streak in the NBA this season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Let’s get into it.