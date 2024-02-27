76ers at Celtics: Can Boston push its win streak to nine?

The Celtics look to extend their season-best winning streak to nine games on Tuesday against a reeling 76ers team that has lost seven of 11 games since losing Joel Embiid to a knee injury.
With a ninth straight victory, the Celtics would match the Cavaliers, Clippers, Knicks, and Magic for the longest win streak in the NBA this season.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Let’s get into it.
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -12. O/U: 227.0.
76ERS
Season record: 33-24. vs. spread: 32-25. Over/under: 32-25
Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 3-7
Advertisement
CELTICS
Season record: 45-12. vs. spread: 28-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 28-29
Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Philadelphia 117.3, Boston 120.7
Points allowed per game: Philadelphia 113.7, Boston 110.4
Field goal percentage: Philadelphia .472, Boston .484
Opponent field goal percentage: Philadelphia .473, Boston .449
3-point percentage: Philadelphia .360, Boston .383
Opponent 3-point percentage: Philadelphia .353, Boston .350
Stat of the day: The 76ers haven’t reached 105 points in four straight games.
Notes: Boston is averaging 120.7 points per game this season, and its offensive depth was on display during Saturday night’s 116-102 victory over the host New York Knicks. Six Celtics scored at least 10 points in the win, led by Jaylen Brown’s 30 . . . Jayson Tatum is averaging a team-high 26.9 points per game but had his string of 13 straight games with at least 20 points and seven rebounds end Saturday night . . . Tuesday night’s game will be the fourth meeting between the Celtics and 76ers this season. Philadelphia prevailed 106-103 at home on Nov. 8, but Boston won 117-107 in Philadelphia on Nov. 15 and 125-119 in Boston on Dec. 1.
Advertisement
Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.